Thousands of new Covid infections around the corner. September, with the arrival of Centaurus, the latest variant of Omicron which according to forecasts will be dominant in the autumn, promises to be yet another test bench for the Italians, caught in the grip of a pandemic that renews and strengthens cyclically. The next wave, therefore, should register a new important flow in hospitals: infections caused by the virus, which generate a state of inflammation in the body, hitting its weak points.