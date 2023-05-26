Anti-inflammatory diet, what it is and how to follow it

The anti-inflammatory diet is increasingly widespread, also thanks to the great response it has managed to obtain over time.

Nutrition is essential! On the other hand, how many times have we heard that are we what we eat? It is precisely for this reason that not only must we pay attention to everything we eat, but also to all the changes in the body.

On the occasion of the swimsuit test, there are many diets that are literally depopulating among those who intend to get back in shape. The anti-inflammatory diet, also very popular, is completely different from all the others. Let’s find out together what it is for, how it works and why it is so important.

Anti-inflammatory diet: what it consists of

The anti-inflammatory diet is in fact a type of diet that is based on foods believed to be able to eliminate inflammation in the body. A natural treatment, therefore, which helps the body to fight particular situations. The right choices at the table can make all the difference, so you don’t just have to imagine what you like best or which foods are useful for losing weight, but what makes your body feel good.

The anti-inflammatory diet is especially recommended for those who need to strengthen their immune defences. Therefore, those who tend to have stress, anxiety, rheumatism, viruses, bacteria, arthritis and old age problems. Inflammation is given by a response from the body but we also need to understand why reason this becomes easily accessible to viruses and bacteria. With food, a different reaction is triggered, foods that contain antioxidants, unsaturated fats such as Omega 3, vitamins and mineral salts are used to go back to balancing and supporting one’s body.

This means promotion the consumption of fish, fresh fruit and dried fruit, vegetables, eliminating fat, overly processed products, excess sugar. With these tricks you not only go to control your weight, but you can even achieve a significant improvement in your health conditions. Nothing fundamental to the body is eliminated, for this reason it can also be structured independently, to get a clear idea just follow the Mediterranean diet by implementing the consumption of fish on a weekly basis.

Avoiding fatty foods not only helps intestinal transit but improves the state of salute general, making it possible to re-establish a balance that makes it difficult for any external attacks to find fertile ground. Over time this reduces and prevents inflammation and generalized conditions of exposure such as bacteria, seasonal viruses and infections.