Anti inflammatory foods, that’s why they are so good for our body

Why are inflammatory foods recommended in so many disease prevention diets? Let’s see in detail all the benefits of this diet

Everyone is now used to leading a healthy lifestyle, with a thoughtful and calibrated diet to keep our body healthy, he knows how important they are in our diet the intake of anti-inflammatory foods.

And this is especially true for older people. In fact, there are many scientific studies that have shown that a regular intake of anti-inflammatory foods for the over 60s, bring to this category many benefits, starting from the prevention of many cardiovascular diseases.

Their benefits arise from the fact that antioxidant substances have the task of acting in our body to eliminate free radicals, which are the ones that contribute significantly to let our fabrics age faster. And this therefore means that in general, all anti-inflammatory foods are able to provide a great contribution also for degenerative and tumoral pathologies.

Anti Inflammatory Foods, Bluefish Are Among The Most Recommended: The Reason

Among these we can for example mention the blue fish, and especially the salmon tuna and sardines. Three foods that come first very rich in Omega 3, a fatty acid essential to help our body maintain normal triglycerides in the blood.

Then there is the EVO oil, a true reference for anyone who regularly practices the Mediterranean diet. An oil which has always been recognized as having an important role in the fight against cardiovascular diseases and more. In recent years, for example, it has been discovered that a regular intake of EVO oil it also helps prevent diseases such as diabetes, and more generally it allows our body to better manage the glycemic peaks we can encounter after meals.

Turmeric also has important anti-inflammatory and oxidizing properties

Then there are also some spices, such as turmericused not only in the kitchen but also to prepare many natural remedies, thanks to the numerous antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties it contains. And in fact there are several diets that for this very reason recommend the use of this spice in foods almost daily.

Same speech it can also be done for flax seeds, which thanks to the fatty acids contained within it, are perfect for the prevention of diseases affecting the prostate. And in fact, their regular consumption also makes it possible to keep them under control over time, especially for those who are more advanced in age, our cholesterol values.