Anti-obesity drug costs too much, ready for flexible prices From Investing.com

Novo Nordisk willing to be flexible on price for weight-loss drug in the US

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk A/S is willing to be “flexible” on the price of its weight-loss drug Wegovy in the United States, according to the company’s CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen. The goal is to make the anti-obesity treatment as accessible as possible by finding an agreement with US healthcare companies.

The price of Wegovy in the United States is currently $1,349 per month, which is largely shouldered by patients as the costs for the drug are not covered by half of the country’s insurance companies or by the national health system Medicare.

This move comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that approximately 42% of the US population suffered from obesity between 2017 and March 2020. The disease not only represents a problem for individuals but also for state coffers, with a cost of almost $173 billion a year.

Despite increased competition from the cheaper Zepbound, produced by rival Eli Lilly, CEO Jørgensen has ruled out the possibility of reducing the price of Wegovy. However, Novo Nordisk is willing to share the risk with healthcare companies, allowing them to spread the cost over a longer period of time.

For example, Jørgensen cited a study that found Novo Nordisk’s drug could reduce the risk of heart attack by 20%. The decrease in serious cardiovascular events could translate into long-term savings for healthcare companies, thus helping them to spread the costs incurred to buy Wegovy.

However, Jørgensen acknowledged that it will not be easy for the company to reach an agreement with healthcare facilities to set up multi-year payment plans.

This move by Novo Nordisk reflects the company’s commitment to making essential medication more accessible and affordable for patients in need. It also highlights the growing efforts within the pharmaceutical industry to address the high cost of medication and healthcare in the US.

