Anti-obesity drugs, new molecules that raise more questions than answers

The Scientific Discovery of the Year: Glp-1 Receptor Agonists

The prestigious US magazine Science has named the scientific discovery of the year, and it concerns the use of anti-obesity drugs known as “Glp-1 receptor agonists”. These molecules have the ability to stimulate insulin production and reduce appetite. While they have been used for the treatment of type 2 diabetes for about twenty years, they have only recently been approved in the USA and Europe for combating obesity in non-diabetic individuals.

Clinical trials on the drug semaglutide, one of the most well-known Glp-1 receptor agonists, have shown that volunteers lost an average of 15% of their weight after two years of treatment. Similarly, the drug liraglutide has also demonstrated promising results in weight loss. As a result, the use of these drugs has seen a dramatic increase in demand, with European diabetes patients struggling to find semaglutide.

The Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, which produces semaglutide and liraglutide, has seen profits soar due to the increasing demand for these weight-loss drugs. However, the company recently announced to European health authorities that intermittent shortages of semaglutide are expected throughout 2024 and that similar shortages of liraglutide are expected at least until the second quarter of 2024. This has prompted diabetic patients to seek alternative therapeutic options.

While the success of these drugs is undeniable, the director of Science, Holden Thorp, admits that it raises more questions than answers. Treating obesity with drugs rather than addressing lifestyle changes comes with a high cost, not only financially but also in terms of potential stigma and side effects. Common side effects include gastrointestinal issues, and there is ongoing examination by health authorities into the possible link between the use of Glp-1 receptor agonists and the onset of suicidal impulses.

Furthermore, it has been noted that the slimming effect of these drugs is temporary, with weight being regained once the treatment is stopped. Additionally, pharmaceutical companies have been criticized for exploiting patents and commercial exclusivity to ensure monopolies and high profits, resulting in sky-high costs for these drugs and an absence of generic alternatives.

The safety evaluation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected in April 2024, and it is clear that the use of Glp-1 receptor agonists for weight loss is not without controversy. As the trend continues to grow, it is essential to balance the potential benefits with the risks and ethical considerations associated with the use of these drugs.

Share this: Facebook

X

