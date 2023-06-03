Anti-stress foods, so you fight daily tension and lose weight: experts say so

You can never go wrong with healthy foods. If we want to reduce stress and extra pounds, there are some foods that will help us more than others

Our life is often hectic, we don’t stop for a moment and we are full of things to do. In the long run, stress can play tricks and tension can creep into our daily lives negatively, making us irritable and touchy.

It is important to avoid this risk and take remedial measures in advance by playing the card of prevention. But how can we avoid stress when we are engulfed by commitments? Is the only solution therefore to take a nice holiday?

Unfortunately it is not always possible to take refuge away from everything and everyone in a relaxing and pleasant environment; we must be able to face daily problems with determination and serenity and with the right psycho-physical balancecompleting our tasks at home and at work without having a nervous breakdown.

To keep us in good shape mental health and physical, an adequate diet can help us, indeed it not only helps to fight stress, but also promotes weight loss.

Keywords against stress: vitamins and omega-3

First we have to jump in fruits and vegetables: I am rich in antioxidants and vitamins That counteract stress and help maintain the mental well-beingin particular vitamin C and those of group B. Green light then for strawberries, kiwis, oranges, lemons, grapefruit, spinach, broccoli and cabbage, all of which are very low in calories.

Let’s go in search of omega-3, important for the brain functioning and with a beneficial action against anxiety: we will find the omega-3 fatty acids abundantly in fish, especially salmon, sardines, herring. They also favor the serotonin productionkey hormone for regulate appetite, sleep and improve mood.

The role of magnesium and the pleasure of chocolate

Ally of the nervous system is also the magnesiumwhich also favors the muscle relaxationhelps reduce anxiety and contributes to improving sleep quality. Eating foods rich in magnesium is therefore very important for counteract stress: let’s think about how bad it can be for our well-being to sleep badly and have muscles contracted due to tension. So let’s not run out of bananas, nuts, legumes, seeds and dark chocolate.

Il dark chocolate it also contains antioxidants and stimulates the endorphin production in the brain, that there they give a feeling of well-being by improving mood and reducing stress. We prefer chocolate with at least 70% cocoa, leaner and more beneficial for the mind and body.