news-txt”>

Playing patients with music before undergoing delicate surgery can help them reduce anxiety and stress. This conclusion was reached by researchers from the “John Paul II” Cancer Institute in Bari, authors of a study on a sample of 151 women published in the international medical journal “Supportive care in cancer”. The patients underwent a music therapy session on the day of the mastectomy surgery, during the hours characterized by emotional stress, worry, nervousness and anxiety. A group of 103 people lived group experiences playing some instruments with the technique of clinical improvisation, another group of 43 women lived single receptive experiences, i.e. guided listening to music and singing performed at the moment by the music therapist, lying relaxed position. “The research showed that those who participated in the group experience activated the co-therapeutic factors more, such as the sense of cohesion and psychosocial support, comfort and security” explains Fulvia Lagattolla, music therapist, psychologist and researcher in complementary therapies of the psycho-oncology service of the Cancer Institute. “The participants in the receptive experiences, on the other hand, significantly reduced anxiety levels,” she added. According to the general manager, Alessandro Delle Donne, “music therapy can represent a valid tool for complementary treatment, offering support and benefits to the patient”.