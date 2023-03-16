Creams, masks, massages, herbs, botox… among all the possible alternatives to counteract the signs of aging, science may have identified a new, more effective and safer anti-wrinkle: patches made by microneedles that inject mRNA. Tested in a mouse model, this new approach was featured in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering by scientists from Shenzhen Bay Laboratory, Peking University Shenzhen Graduate School and the University of Texas.

The research team, led by Betty Kim, evaluated the effectiveness of the new anti-wrinkle skin patchwhat an effectto micro-injections to restore collagen, the most abundant protein in dermal cells. Experts involved mice with skin damaged by ultraviolet rays and wrinkles. The team points out though that this approach could also be useful to treat other conditions related to collagen deficiency, such as skin problems or arthritis, but also diseases of a different nature, such as cancer and tumours.

Wrinkles, the scientists explain, form in part because collagen fibers are damaged by exposure to ultraviolet rays, which causes a reduction in the structure and elasticity of these fibers. Using messenger RNA can instruct the body to produce more collagenAnd. The mRNA, also used for anti-Covid vaccines, provides cells with specific instructions to encode proteins. In the case of infection prevention therapies, the technique allows to elicit an immune response, while in this work the authors explored the possibility of directly stimulating the production of collagen.

Scientists exposed eight mice to ultraviolet radiation for 60 days to trigger the appearance of wrinkles. Subsequently, some animals were exposed to the genetic recipe of collagen through the administration of mRNA via micro-needles. Specifically, four specimens received five doses of extracellular vesicles, tiny sacs of molecules with messenger RNA. Four other mice were given a topical treatment with retinoids, common substances used to counteract skin aging. The last four animals were part of the control group, and had not been exposed to ultraviolet light.

Thanks to microscopic imaging, the researchers monitored the formation and development of wrinkles. After 28 days, the authors report, the mice subjected to the mRNA treatment had the same number of wrinkles as the control group and half as many as in the specimens treated with retinoids. The effect slowly faded over another four weeks, with wrinkles returning to pre-treatment levels after 56 days. Applying a skin patch, the scientists explain, looked like reduce wrinkles and maintain the effect for about twice as long observed in previous experiments.

“Currently – observes Nicholas Gulati of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York – mRNA is packaged inside carriers called lipid nanoparticles, which can trigger an overactive immune response, with the risk of inflammation or anaphylaxis. The extracellular vesicles, on the other hand, do not induce these problems, because they occur naturally in the body. The possible applications of this technology are endless”. “Our approach – concludes Kim – could be used not only for the care and rejuvenation of the skin, but also for the treatment of genetic diseases, tumors and other conditions such as osteoarthritis. The extracellular vesicles could also cross the blood-brain barrier, which prevents pathogens and many drugs from reaching the brain, so our work could pave the way for the development of therapies to treat brain tumors”.