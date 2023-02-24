It seems absurd yet if you eat this simple fruit you will have a double antibacterial action and rich in onega 3, trust me your body will thank you.

Omega 3s are a class of essential polyunsaturated fats that play an important role in health. The term “omega-3” refers to the two main types of fatty acids: a-linolenic fatty acids (ALA) and eicosapentaenoic acids (EPA). The most common, the energy content, is ALA, which is found in flaxseed, flaxseed oil, seafood, whole grains and some vegetables. EPA and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are mainly present in fish and molluscs, the human body transforms ALA into EPA and DHA.

Omega 3 fats are essential for health, as they are necessary for the proper functioning of the immune system, cardiovascular system and bone health. Omega 3s have anti-inflammatory properties, reduce the risk of heart disease and some types of cancer, they promote mental health and reduce the risk of degenerative diseases. Omega 3s are also important for general well-being and can be obtained through a diet rich in fish, walnuts, flax and chia seeds.

They are also important for pregnant women.

Fats can help prevent some complications of preterm birth, help the immune and neurological systems of the fetus, and contribute to the prenatal growth of babies.

They are also important for our general well-being and are present in foods such as fish, flax seeds and chia seeds. It’s important to incorporate these foods into your diet to help support physical and mental health. But perhaps you didn’t know that there is a fruit in which not only is there a high concentration of omega 3, but it is also a perfect antibacterial for our body, and it is guaranteed that if you eat it every day your body he will benefit from it and you will notice the difference, guaranteed he will thank you. That’s what it is.

Discover the benefits that this super tasty fruit hides

Nut seeds have a lot to offer when it comes to health and wellness. Often described as high in calories and fat, nuts are packed with nutrients to give the body the fatness it craves. Nuts are packed with nutrients like Omega-3s, fiber, vitamins and minerals, like vitamins E and B, and key nutrients like calcium, magnesium, selenium, iron, zinc, and potassium. But even so, one of the most interesting qualities of the walnut is that it is a natural antibacterial.

This is because walnuts contain a substance called ellagic acid, which has been shown to have very powerful antimicrobial effects. Ellagic acid has been found effective against pathogenic bacteria, such as Bacillus subtilis, Escherichia coli, Salmonella enterica, and more. As a result, many studies have shown that eating nuts can help fight infections and illnesses, including those caused by bacteria like salmonella.

That’s not all, walnuts are truly a fruit so full of surprises that once you discover them you will certainly not be able to do without them

Ellagic acid is also a great antioxidant that protects cells from damage caused by free radicals in the body. It also helps boost immune function, lowers cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and helps lower blood pressure. Not to mention, nuts are also a good source of healthy unsaturated fats that help maintain healthy cholesterol and triglyceride levels. They have a low glycemic index and contain loads of essential nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, fibers, fats and natural sugars. This makes them a great snack for both dieters and those looking to maintain a healthy body weight.

Hence, it is natural to recommend eating a handful of nuts a day for some dietary variability. Bottom line, eating nuts is a great way to keep your health healthy. They are rich in essential nutrients and have antimicrobial properties that help fight disease. They also help regulate cholesterol, triglycerides, sugar, and blood pressure levels. So, if you really want to take care of your body, take a step closer to the benefits of nuts and include them in your diet every day.