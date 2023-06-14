Antibiotic alarm, 214,000 newborns died a year worldwide. What’s happening – QuiFinanza

There is a global health alarm linked to the use of antibiotics, which are increasingly less effective due to their exaggerated use at a medical level and the fact that human beings also ingest large quantities of them in terms of food, given the massive use of the same in several animal and fish farms. What are the consequences? On one side antibiotic-resistant diseases are on the rise and therefore it becomes more difficult to eradicate them. On the other hand, those who consume medicines eliminate them through faeces and urine. In this way they are spread in the environment.

The confirmation comes from the fact that globally the mortality of newborns is still high SEPSa life-threatening bloodstream infection, which affects 3 million children worldwide each year. In fact, 214,000 newborns die each year from sepsis resistant to antibiotics. An observational study conducted globally between 2018 and 2020 showed that many newborns die because the antibiotics used to treat these infections are losing their effectiveness. Let’s see with what perspectives.

I study

The study involved more than 3,200 newborns with sepsis in 19 hospitals in 11 different countries around the world. The results of the observational study were published in an article in Plos Medicine, to which a group of over 80 researchers from four different continents contributed.

For Europe, the Bambino Gesu children’s hospital participated as a quality control facility with respect to the developing countries included in the research, where there was a high mortality among infants with positive blood cultures (on average nearly 1 in 5) and a high level of resistance to antibiotics. The study collected important data and developed new tools that will help improve the treatment of newborns with sepsis. The study was conducted by the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (Gardp), in collaboration with St George’s University in London; Penta – Child Health Research, an independent scientific research network that deals with maternal and child health, based in Padua; the Medical Research Council Clinical Trials Unit of University College London; and finally, the University of Antwerp.

“This study was instrumental in better understanding the types of infections that affect newborns in hospitals, the germs that cause them, the treatments used and why there are so many deaths. The study has provided us with valuable information that will help us better design clinical trials and ultimately improve the care and clinical outcomes of newborns with sepsis,” he said. Manica Balasegaram, executive director of Gardp, to beraking latest news. The study involved specialists from hospitals in Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Greece, India, Italy, Kenya, South Africa, Thailand, Vietnam and Uganda.

“The study has exposed the stark reality of antibiotic-resistant infections, especially in hospitals in less developed countries, where there is often a shortage of nurses, beds and space. The risk of infections is very high and most infections are resistant to antibiotics. If an antibiotic doesn’t work, the child often dies. This situation needs to change urgently. We need antibiotics that cover all bacterial infections,” he said Where does the promise come from?Chief of Pediatrics at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Treatment differences

The research also revealed a wide and worrying difference in treatments. In the hospitals that took part in the study were detected over 200 different combinations of antibiotics in use, with frequent changes of antibiotics during therapy to cope with high resistance to treatments For this same reason, many doctors have been forced to use antibiotics such as carbapenems, classified by the World Health Organization as ‘watch’ antibiotics, that is, to be preferred only for specific and limited cases, since it is important to preserve its use. Finally, last-line antibiotics were prescribed in 15% of infants with sepsis who took part in the study. The most common bacterium was found to be Klebsiella pneumoniae, usually contracted in a hospital setting.

Based on the data collected, the team developed two tools for use in clinical trials and NICUs around the world: the NeoSep Severity Score, based on 10 clinical signs and symptoms, which doctors can use to identify the most high-risk newborns and ensure they receive the care they need quickly; and the NeoSep Recovery Scorewhich using many of the same clinical signs and symptoms, will provide clinicians with key information on whether to step up care.

Perspectives

“We hope that NeoObs will be the first step to design clinical studies in the near future aimed at identifying new sepsis biomarkers and studying the safety and efficacy over time of new agents active against multiresistant bacteria,” he stressed. Maia de Luca, infectious disease pediatrician of the Child Jesus. The study will serve to update WHO guidelines on the treatment of sepsis in newborns. Study results were used to design NeoSEP1, a strategic clinical trial to find better treatments for neonatal infections in the context of growing resistance to existing treatments.

The NeoSep1 trial is led by Gardp, St George’s University London and the Medical Research Council Clinical Trials Unit of University College London, and is being conducted at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town and Kilifi County Hospital in Kenya. The trial will also look at drug formulations and doses that are appropriate for infants. “It is essential to do research on the formulation and dosage of medicines for children. Children are not little adults. Medicines must be formulated to meet their needs safely and effectively,” said Alessandra Nardone, Clinical Project Manager at Penta – Child Health Research. The new trial will benefit from the important laboratory work done during the observational study.

“The Medical Microbiology Laboratory served as a central laboratory, supporting local laboratory analyzes for observational study. We also performed a thorough molecular analysis on the collected pathogens. Together, these results provide valuable information for the NeoSep1 study,” said Surbhi Malhotra-Kumar, head of the Laboratory of Medical Microbiology at the University of Antwerp.