Antibiotic alarm, basic drugs are missing (amoxicillin and clavulanic acid) but we will be able to make more vaccines in pharmacies

Antibiotic alarm, basic drugs are missing (amoxicillin and clavulanic acid) but we will be able to make more vaccines in pharmacies

The alarm for antibiotics, or rather the shortage of essential drugs for treatment, is very high. However, interesting news emerges from the Cittadinanzattiva report.

For some time now there has been a lack of the most effective antibiotics for children and adults, such as Amoxicillin and Clavulanic acid, the essential active ingredients that make them up. It’s chaos, but there’s good news too.

And report prepared by Cittadinanzattiva show which is the current situationnot just about the drug shortage which – as Mandelli (FOFI) also stated – has now become breaking latest news.

After the Covid emergency, others are emerging health emergenciesincluding the tripling of cases of scarlet fever in children and the increase ofantibiotic resistance. Not being able to find essential medicines is the latest serious emergency. Here is the situation.

Antibiotic alarm, what happens and what measures are being implemented

A full-bodied report drawn up by Cittadinanzattiva is reporting many critical issues in the NHS; “drugs not available in the hospital/territorial pharmacy (23.9%); difficulty in issuing/renewing the treatment plan (23.9%); delays in the delivery of hospital drugs (11.9%)”. In the worst cases, patients even had to discontinue therapy.

The Mondello’s words (FOFI – Federation of Italian Pharmacists Orders) they really are worryingand we remind you that the drug emergency, i.e. the unavailability of hundreds of these, has been going on for more than a year now.

The list of medicines shortages growsand the reasons are different. The recent Streptococcus epidemic is just one of them: increased demand for antibiotics and therefore suffering to satisfy the needs of citizens. But also factories that suddenly stopped producing the medicinessometimes also because they are cheap and therefore not convenient for companies.

The pharmacy have hitherto attempted to make up for the lack of essential medicinesprovided by prescription a produce the active ingredients, such as Ibuprofen in various formulations, including pediatric ones. But now there is a “crisis” with regard to the most used antibiotic: Amoxicillin (also with Clavulanic acid).

Il dangeramong others, is that the family doctor is forced to prescribe alternative medicines (even generics are missing) which however do not have the same effectiveness or in any case they are not always suitable.

In all of this, however, a new “challenge” emerges for the Healthcare sector: during the Covid pandemic, pharmacists played an important role, including by allowing vaccination against Sars-Cov-2. The idea is to extend the offer and allow pharmacies to also administer vaccines against Herpes Zoster, HPV (Papilloma Virus) and Pneumococcus.

According to the report data, more than half of pharmacists agree in taking this path, and it seems that even 70% of citizens would welcome these new vaccine opportunities.

