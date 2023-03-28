Home Health Antibiotic – no one knows, but these are all contraindications
Antibiotic – no one knows, but these are all contraindications

Antibiotic – no one knows, but these are all contraindications

As we well know, antibiotics are drugs used to treat or prevent infections caused by the dreaded bacteria. They are capable of killing the bacteria themselves and preventing their reproduction and expansion within the body and their infection and transmission to other people.

Antibiotic – no one knows, but these are all contraindications

Antibiotics are not too effective against viral infections such as colds, flu and different types of coughs and sore throats. Then in the case of non-aggravated infections originating from bacteria, it is not essential to immediately opt for antibiotics since our immune system is, in most cases, capable of solving them autonomously.

It is very important that antibiotics are indicated by the doctor and that the doses, methods of administration and period of therapy established by him are diligently observed in order to achieve maximum benefits and prevent the increase in antibiotic resistance.

We are therefore talking about a manifestation that makes bacteria no longer sensitive to the antibiotic process, thus spoiling not only the person who takes them at that precise moment, since it makes them unproductive, but also all those who in the future will be transmitted by those bacteria that have become durable to antibiotics.

Among the most common adjacent effects, linked to antibiotic therapies, we find mild gastrointestinal disturbances, which are observed in about 1 person in 10. Among the various disturbances we can observe: diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal swelling, abdominal cramps and loss of appetite. In case of side effects other than those listed, it would be essential to consult your doctor.

Antibiotics such as penicillins and cephalosporins almost always cause allergic reactions which are explained by the distribution of antihistamines. Cases of stronger adverse reactions are occasional, so as to cause anaphylactic shock.

If an anaphylactic shock occurs precisely for these reasons, it is in any case essential to call 112/118 immediately, and do so as soon as possible. Finally, while we are following a therapy with various antibiotics, it is advisable not to expose yourself to sunlight, as the skin becomes particularly sensitive.

