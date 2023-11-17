Antibiotic resistance, counteractions in Italy and the 2023 awareness campaign

“Infections resistant to antimicrobial drugs cause over 35,000 deaths in European countries every year and unfortunately around a third of these deaths occur in Italy. The excessive and improper use of antibiotics in the human, veterinary and livestock sectors, together with the unfortunately still high diffusion from healthcare-associated infections are the main factors underlying the development of antimicrobial resistance.”

These are the words of the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, in the opening speech of the event, which was held in Rome on the morning of 17 November, on the occasion of the European Day for the conscious use of antibiotics (European Antibiotic Awareness Day).

“From the data of the Health Card – continues the Minister – it is estimated that in 2022, three out of ten people received at least one antibiotic prescription, with higher levels of use in children up to 4 years of age and in people over 75 years of age. This makes us understand how urgent it is to promote the appropriate use of antibiotics, leveraging correct information, individual responsibility and improving prescribing appropriateness. For this reason, we are launching today together with Aifa information and awareness campaign which, thanks to the collaboration of the Publishing Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, will be widely distributed on TV, radio and other communication channels. I thank Francesca Fagnani, protagonist of the commercial”.

The European Day, which this year falls on 18 November, is promoted by the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) and relaunched by the WHO, from 18 to 24 November, as World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (World AMR Awareness Week), in collaboration with the World Organization for Animal Health – WOAH, the Food and Agriculture Organization – FAO, the United Nations Environment Program – UNEP).

A threat to global public health

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and in particular antibiotic resistance (ABR), is the ability of a microorganism to survive or grow in the presence of a concentration of antimicrobial agent generally sufficient to inhibit or kill that microorganism. This is an increasingly significant global health threat, generating serious social and economic challenges.

The document “Global burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis”, published in 2022 in the scientific journal The Lancet, reports a global estimate of 4.95 million (range 3.62–6.57) deaths associated with infections caused by resistant bacteria recorded in 2019, including 1.27 million (95% UI 0.911–1.71) deaths attributable to AMR bacteria in 2019 alone. These estimates do not include resistant infections caused by other types of microorganisms, such as viruses, fungi and parasites. The COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated this situation, even in Western countries.

Some data According to an OECD estimate, between 2015 and 2050, if current trends do not change, the treatment of resistant infections, in the G7 countries, will entail on average an extraordinary expense, each year, of approximately 7 million more days of hospital stay and Italy will contribute to this calculation with approximately 1.3 million additional days of hospital stay each year.

In 2019 the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared antimicrobial resistance one of the top 10 public health threats globally.

In July 2022 The European Commission, together with the Member States, has defined antimicrobial resistance one of the top three priority threats to health in the EU. According to the most recent estimates, the constant increase in resistance would cause 10 million deaths per year worldwide and beyond 35 000 deaths per year in the European Union (including the European Economic Area). Around a third of deaths at European level occur in Italy.

The latest report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development – OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development – OECD), focused on the analysis of AMR in the G7 countries, highlighted the need for a greater commitment, especially in Italy, to counter the burdensome impact of HAIs (Care-Related Infections), also in economic terms compared to the budget of health systems. On average, the treatment of resistant infections results in an extraordinary expense, each year, of approximately 7 million more days of hospital stay (compared to the treatment of non-resistant infections) in G7 countries between 2015 and 2050, of which Italy contributes approximately 1.3 million more days of hospital stay every year.

Antibiotic resistance, an approach One Health

Although antimicrobial resistance is a natural phenomenon, misuse and overuse of antimicrobials in humans, animals and plants increase its frequency.

Therefore, it is more important than ever to increase and improve communication and awareness-raising activities on antimicrobial resistance and prudent use of antimicrobials at all levels, as a means of promoting knowledge and behavioral change.

“Prevent antibiotic resistance together”, also for this year the theme of the WHO campaign remains, a theme which, in fact, calls for the involvement of all the different actors, in all sectors, with a view to One Health, to preserve the effectiveness of these important treatment tools. Only by collaborating can we hope to effectively combat the development and spread of antibiotic resistance.

The initiatives of the Ministry

On the occasion of the European Day and the World Week for the Prudent Use of Antibiotics, the Ministry of Health organized an event to take stock of the situation in Italy and the actions envisaged by the National plan to combat AMR (PNCAR 2022-2025).

During the event, the new campaign by AIFA and the Ministry of Health for the conscious use of antibiotics was presented, which has Francesca Fagnani as testimonial. Watch it campaign spot.

The Ministry also collaborates and participates in other events, including:

