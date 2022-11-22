The risk factors for human health are not represented only by diseases, but there is another threat that worries us in recent times and that is resistance to antibiotics.

Antibiotics are used to prevent and treat bacterial infections. L’antibiotic resistance (AMR) is a phenomenon that occurs when bacteria become resistant to these drugs, i.e. they no longer respond to their action.

This phenomenon is increasing significantly and every year in the world there are 214,000 deaths from antimicrobial resistant infections: a real global threat. In our country, the percentage of antibiotic-resistant infections rose from 17% in 2005 to 30% in 2015 and could reach 32% in 2030, a higher number than the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) average. Unfortunately, Italy is among the countries with the highest mortality rates from antibiotic-resistant infections.

According to the report of Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance published in 2022 by The Lancetwhich analyzed data from 204 countries, in 2019 more than 1.2 million people died from infections caused by bacteria resistant to various antibiotics, and about 5 million deaths are associated with AMR phenomena.

These data are really worrying because the risk is that common infectious diseases can once again become difficult to treat and therefore deadly. Newborns are also among the population groups at risk.