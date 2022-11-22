The risk factors for human health are not represented only by diseases, but there is another threat that worries us in recent times and that is resistance to antibiotics.
Antibiotics are used to prevent and treat bacterial infections. L’antibiotic resistance (AMR) is a phenomenon that occurs when bacteria become resistant to these drugs, i.e. they no longer respond to their action.
This phenomenon is increasing significantly and every year in the world there are 214,000 deaths from antimicrobial resistant infections: a real global threat. In our country, the percentage of antibiotic-resistant infections rose from 17% in 2005 to 30% in 2015 and could reach 32% in 2030, a higher number than the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) average. Unfortunately, Italy is among the countries with the highest mortality rates from antibiotic-resistant infections.
According to the report of Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance published in 2022 by The Lancetwhich analyzed data from 204 countries, in 2019 more than 1.2 million people died from infections caused by bacteria resistant to various antibiotics, and about 5 million deaths are associated with AMR phenomena.
These data are really worrying because the risk is that common infectious diseases can once again become difficult to treat and therefore deadly. Newborns are also among the population groups at risk.
Antibiotics are the most commonly used drug in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) and unfortunately, even though neonatologists have started to critically evaluate the use of antibiotics in recent years, the challenge regarding the optimization of their use in the neonatal setting remains significant.
Even now, more than 75% of newborns weighing less than 1,500 g and more than 80% of those weighing <1,000 g undergo antibiotic therapy at birth, in the suspicion of sepsis, although an incidence of sepsis is reported in the literature early sepsis ranging from 0 to 7%.
Recent literature data also show that unnecessary and prolonged use of antibiotics during the first week of life in preterm infants increases the risk of onset of late infection, necrotizing enterocolitis or death.
What is the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance in newborns? It is the phenomenon of adaptation of microorganisms to the environment, which determines the reduction or elimination of the effectiveness of an antimicrobial agent. Although it is a natural mechanism, explains Sin, the main factors, both of its development and of its diffusion, are “artificial” and due to man and in particular toinappropriate and excessive use of antibioticsnot only among humans, but also among food-producing animals.
Furthermore, the global dimension of the problem depends on the fact that once a pathogen develops resistance to an antibiotic, this resistance spreads very rapidly throughout the world, fueled by population mobility and globalisation.
In the neonatal setting, there has been growing evidence of infections due to antibiotic-resistant pathogens in recent years, with an estimated 214,000 deaths each year among newborns attributable to antibiotic-resistant microorganisms. About half of the pathogens causing severe neonatal infections are currently resistant to first- and second-line treatments recommended by the World Health Organization.
The Italian Society of Neonatology (Sin) during the World Antibiotic Conscious Use Week (World Antimicrobial Awareness Week – WAAW, November 18-24), raised the alarm because this situation also affects newborns. President Luigi Orfeo said:
“The strategies to be implemented to stem this silent pandemic in neonatology are no different from those proposed for the general population. The picture that emerges is that of a reality in which the arsenal to fight microorganisms is increasingly poor in means. The new antibiotics will not solve the problem definitively, because they will lose their effectiveness, after a certain period of use, due to resistant bacteria. The most important tool for limiting AMR is the prevention in the hospital setting, across the proper use of antibiotics and infection prevention and control strategies, first of all thehand hygiene, which should continue to be strongly encouraged. Every hospital should adopt an “Antibiotic Stewardship Program”, with the formation of a multidisciplinary team that guides doctors in the conscious use of antibiotics. If adequate action is not taken immediately, we run the risk of finding ourselves in the pre-antibiotic era of the 1930s and in a world without antibiotics.”
