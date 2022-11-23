news-txt”>

The rate of antibiotic resistance in Italy is seven times higher than for example in Scandinavia. Our country ranks fifth among high-income countries by index of resistance to these medicines after Latvia, Ireland, Slovakia and Spain. The prevention of hospital infections (of which 65% are resistant) is at the lowest levels in Europe and the percentage of improper use of antibiotics rises further in the South.

These are some of the data that emerged during the press conference to present the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week promoted by the World Health Organization. In dermatology, the use of products based on rigenase and polyhexanide can represent a solution for experts in line with WHO recommendations. “Antibiotic resistance is a dangerous biological phenomenon of resistance to bacterial infections, after the administration of antibiotics, resulting from the abuse of these drugs over time: the reasons are linked both to bad medical practices and to defensive medicine – explains the Professor Francesco D’Andrea, full professor of Plastic Surgery at the Federico II General Hospital; in order to avoid legal problems, antibiotics are often prescribed without there being a real therapeutic need. To this must be added, in our field, a mistaken habit part of doctors of plastic surgery, aesthetics, dermatologists, who prescribe antibiotics inappropriately both for prophylaxis and in post-surgery or dermatological treatment”. “There are very precise scientific and health guidelines on the use of antibiotics that must be respected – concludes the expert – as a University we try to provide training and information to avoid the nullification of treatments ter apeutics also save lives due to antibiotic resistance”.