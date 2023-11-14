Antibiotic shortages are increasing dramatically worldwide

Antibiotic-resistant bacteria threaten our health. Only a few research-based pharmaceutical companies are still trying to bring new antibiotics onto the market. This is a global problem.

Large research-based pharmaceutical companies are increasingly withdrawing from antibiotic development. The reason: The investment costs for research and marketing are high and the drugs hardly generate any profit.

The “Access to Medicine Foundation” is committed to ensuring that suitable medications for affected patients are available as far as possible worldwide. The independent, non-profit organization based in the Netherlands sees a major threat from drug resistance and calls for greater efforts within the pharmaceutical industry and more intensive research into new antibiotics.

According to the Association of Researching Drug Manufacturers, Vfa, only 68 active ingredients are in clinical trials worldwide and 292 projects are in the preclinical phase. But that is far from enough.

More deaths due to antibiotic resistance

The biggest problem is the increasing prevalence of antibiotic resistance, which is causing many deaths. A publication in the journal “The Lancet” from 2022 summarizes the results of some studies on mortality and morbidity in these so-called antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

One of the results: The number of deaths related to antibiotic resistance is estimated at almost five million people worldwide. It is not clear whether the cause was the original pathogen or the resistance. The western sub-Saharan region is hardest hit.

But antibiotic resistance and the lack of new active ingredients are not only a major problem for developing and emerging countries. The industrialized countries are also struggling with this. And so the “Access to Medicine Foundation” is urgently calling for new antibiotics and vaccinations. However, many of the large companies are no longer researching new active ingredients and new medications. It’s just not worth it.

Production is carried out by only a few companies

Not only is the research and development of new antibiotics stagnating, the same applies to the production of drugs.

According to the Access to Medicine Foundation, the majority of companies that produce antibiotics are large companies, often responsible for more than 200 products and shipping them worldwide. If these companies change their strategy and stop producing antibiotics, people in middle- and low-income countries in particular will not have access to them. More people around the world are dying because they don’t get the right medication and not from the germs themselves.

Particularly in low- and middle-income countries, many active ingredients are not even registered. The “Access to Medicine Foundation” has identified over 100 countries worldwide as problematic. Better access to medication is urgently needed there.

Only a few of the new antibiotics are even available in more than ten of these countries. Therefore, the chances of new antibiotics reaching people are slim.

Self-restriction in marketing

At least as important as developing new antibiotics is dissuading doctors from overusing conventional antibiotics. It is important to avoid the development of resistance right from the start.

The organization “Access to Medicine Foundation” is also involved here and tries to influence companies so that they can live up to their responsibilities in marketing and sales and, for example, not encourage doctors to prescribe antibiotics excessively often and in large quantities. Because such an approach opens the door to resistance.

More transparency in resistance development

Some companies have started sharing findings about resistance with hospitals and researchers. The large American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, for example, has published raw data from its internal control program in a freely accessible register. That’s at least one step.

Some research and manufacturing pharmaceutical companies have developed a market strategy for already proven drugs so that the drugs can be distributed and used relatively quickly.

Despite such small progress, the problem is far from being solved. The reality is that antibiotic resistance develops very quickly – faster than new antibiotics are available. Even though the costs of research, development and production may be high, a world without effective antibiotics would cost us all even more.

This article was updated on November 14, 2023.

Author: Fabian Schmidt, Gudrun Heise

