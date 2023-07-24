Antibiotics: 7 myths about antibiotics

They support the body in fighting bacteria: antibiotics. Their discovery is one of the most important developments in medicine. However, there are numerous myths and misconceptions about the drugs. Are they dangerous medicines that patients should not take – or do they belong in every medicine chest? When do they help – and what happens when bacteria become resistant to them? The drug experts at Stiftung Warentest clarify.

Myth 1 – Antibiotics help fight a cold

This is a misconception. Respiratory tract infections such as sore throat, runny nose, cough and bronchitis are mostly caused by viruses. Antibiotics do not help against this, only against bacteria. Even the real flu and Covid-19, in which cold symptoms usually appear concentrated and massive, are viral diseases. The patients usually recover on their own, even if this can unfortunately take one to two weeks, sometimes even longer. Rest, drinking plenty of fluids and over-the-counter cold medicine often help.

When bacteria get involved. If there are warning signs such as severe pain or feeling ill, fever over 39 degrees, greenish sputum or shortness of breath, medical advice is recommended – also to clarify whether bacteria have colonized the pre-exposed tissue. Such a so-called superinfection may then possibly require antibiotics.

Many infections heal on their own. Antibiotics are not always necessary for other common infections such as tonsillitis, middle ear or sinus infections. Here doctors assess the severity of the symptoms and the overall condition of those affected, for example whether there is also an immune deficiency. This may require antibiotics. Antibiotics are also necessary for many urinary tract infections – but they can sometimes be avoided in women. You can read more about this in our article on cystitis.

Myth 2 – Antibiotics make me resistant

Recorded. No germs grow around effective antibiotics. © Getty Images / A Brookes

People don’t become resistant to antibiotics, but bacteria do. This means: The germs become resistant to the drugs. This often happens due to random mutations in the genome of the pathogens, which they pass on to their offspring. Resistant germs can cause serious infections because medications that were originally helpful are no longer effective against them. Antibiotics should therefore not be taken unnecessarily so that they remain effective.

Meat is loaded. Farm animals are also sometimes given antibiotics. Accordingly, resistant germs are discovered in many meat samples, such as in our test of chicken thighs. From there, the pathogens can spread to humans. Kitchen hygiene protects, including: washing hands before and after preparing food and cooking or frying meat well. This kills germs – including resistant ones. There are more tips in our special on germs in the kitchen.

Myth 3 – Antibiotics belong in every medicine cabinet

Incorrect. Antibiotics require a prescription for a reason. In the specific case of illness, the doctor has to decide whether an antibiotic is required – and against which bacteria. Patients should therefore not keep leftover antibiotics and certainly not pass them on to third parties. Even if someone is suffering from very similar symptoms, other pathogens could be the cause.

Dispose of safely. Old or surplus medicines do not belong down the drain or toilet. Sewage treatment plants do not remove them completely. Then they can pollute water bodies, animals and plants. Antibiotics, for example, may promote the formation of resistant bacteria out in nature. Medicines can be disposed of more safely with household waste, which is usually incinerated. The silver bullet: Hand in old medicines at hazardous waste collection points. You can find more on this topic in the article What to do with old pills and liquid medicine?

Myth 4 – Antibiotics are dangerous drugs

child friendly Some antibiotics are available as a juice – easy to dose for children. © Getty Images / ruizluquepaz

That is partly true. Serious side effects such as tendon ruptures, nerve damage and mental illnesses are possible with fluoroquinolones. Therefore, according to the European Medicines Agency EMA, they should only be prescribed if the particular severity of the infection requires it and other antibiotics are not possible. The group of fluoroquinolones includes active ingredients such as ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin and ofloxacin. More on the topic is in the test of antibiotics.

Gut is stressed. Other side effects of antibiotics are also possible, some of them different depending on the active ingredient. Gastrointestinal problems such as nausea and diarrhea are common. Reason: Hundreds of different types of bacteria live in the human intestine. They provide the body with valuable services, for example in digestion. Antibiotics often do not differentiate between useful and harmful germs, so they also affect healthy intestinal dwellers. After treatment, the colonization usually recovers.

Agents for “building up the intestinal flora”, for example with lactic acid bacteria or yeast fungi, are said to help. However, studies have not yet conclusively clarified whether they are actually useful or possibly even harmful. Some experts recommend simply eating a lot of yoghurt – for example natural yoghurt – because of the bacteria it contains.

Lang­zeit­folgen denk­bar. If the balance in the abdomen remains permanently disturbed, this can promote chronic intestinal inflammation such as Crohn’s disease. Various studies, for example in the journal The Lancet, indicate that antibiotics increase this risk – especially if they are prescribed frequently and act as so-called broad-spectrum antibiotics against a wide range of bacteria. That is no reason not to give antibiotics in an emergency. However, those affected and those treating them should carefully weigh up whether it is really necessary.

A concern is usually unfounded. About one in ten suspects they are allergic to penicillin – but in reality, according to a study in the journal Jama, this only affects one in two hundred. For more on this, see Penicillin: an alleged allergy is often not one.

Myth 5 – Antibiotics are nothing but chemicals

That’s not true. Most antibiotics are of natural origin. The first widely used antibiotic, penicillin, comes from molds of the Penicillium genus. The microbiologist Alexander Fleming is considered the discoverer. He was experimenting with bacteria in 1928 and accidentally noticed that one of his cultures was contaminated with the fungus – no germs grew in this exact area. Many other antibiotics are also natural substances from fungi or other microorganisms. Some are now chemically modified or produced entirely synthetically.

effects differ. There are now a variety of antibiotics. Depending on their structure and mode of action, they can be divided into groups and have different points of attack in bacterial cells. Some fight only certain pathogens – others, so-called broad-spectrum antibiotics, many different ones. It is therefore important that the doctor selects a suitable and targeted remedy as possible.

Myth 6 – If you feel better, you can stop taking your antibiotics

That is not right. Many antibiotics work quickly and quickly reduce the number of disease-causing germs to such an extent that patients hardly notice any symptoms. However, this does not automatically mean that the bacteria have already been completely eliminated. When the drug is stopped, survivors can multiply again undisturbed, i.e. come back with full force.

Give enough time. Patients should therefore take the medication for as long as discussed with the doctor. Depending on the infection and the active substance, the therapy can then last for example three, seven or ten days. The timing of intake is also important. “Once a day” means about every 24 hours, “twice a day” or “3 times a day” about every twelve or eight hours. This keeps the concentration of the antibiotic in the blood constant – which is good for the effect.

Myth 7 – Antibiotics don’t mix well with milk

That’s not true in general. This only applies to some antibiotics, for example the active ingredients doxycycline and minocycline or ciprofloxacin and norfloxacin. Such substances can form poorly soluble compounds with calcium from milk in the stomach and intestines. This hinders the absorption of the funds into the blood and makes them weaker. Therefore: Avoid milk for at least two hours before and after taking it – including calcium-rich mineral water and dairy products such as cheese, quark or yoghurt. Basically, antibiotics – no matter which ones – are best swallowed with a large glass of tap water. If you have problems swallowing tablets, you will find tips on how to take them correctly here.

Read the leaflet. Many other interactions are possible, therefore: read the package leaflet. Sometimes antibiotics are to be taken, for example, with a meal, sometimes with a little distance before or after. Important for women: The agents can reduce the contraceptive effect of the pill, for example because they impair the intestinal flora and thus the absorption of hormones. Therefore, use condoms as additional protection during therapy if necessary.

Be careful with alcohol. Also not to be underestimated: Some antibiotics are not compatible with alcohol. For example, together with metronidazole, it often has a much stronger effect than usual. Because alcohol puts additional strain on organs and tissues and can therefore impede recovery, some experts generally advise against it as long as patients are taking an antibiotic – regardless of the active ingredient.

