Antibiotics and other medicines are missing – state of emergency with announcement – health

Antibiotics for children? none. Painkillers, antihypertensives, fever syrup? Delivery date uncertain. The serious shortage of medicines is homemade and has been foreseeable for years.

Medicines are missing in Germany. Especially the lack of antibiotics for children is being complained about. Doctors from various disciplines write open letters to politicians in which they sound the alarm because care is “endangered across Europe”. In response, some federal states want to “facilitate” the import of antibiotics for children, as politicians say.