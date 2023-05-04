Home » Antibiotics and other medicines are missing – state of emergency with announcement – health
Health

Antibiotics and other medicines are missing – state of emergency with announcement – health

by admin
Antibiotics and other medicines are missing – state of emergency with announcement – health

Antibiotics for children? none. Painkillers, antihypertensives, fever syrup? Delivery date uncertain. The serious shortage of medicines is homemade and has been foreseeable for years.

Medicines are missing in Germany. Especially the lack of antibiotics for children is being complained about. Doctors from various disciplines write open letters to politicians in which they sound the alarm because care is “endangered across Europe”. In response, some federal states want to “facilitate” the import of antibiotics for children, as politicians say.

See also  Psyche out of balance - Mental integrity is also important for occupational safety

You may also like

Medicinal herbs how to collect them and above...

Get ready for a happier life

Italy-France clash on migrants. Skip the bilateral Tajani-Colonna

Hype about weight loss injection Wegovy | News.at

World Ovarian Cancer Day: increase survival and it...

Bea, the “little girl in stone”, who died...

Promoting health and strengthening prevention in the family...

Twenty years of the Emilia-Romagna Ethics Committee, a...

DAAB initiative: An “edible forest garden” for Mönchengladbach

Shooting in Belgrade, the child killer will not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy