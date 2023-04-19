Home » Antibiotics for children: simplified access
Antibiotics for children: simplified access

Preparations with the active ingredient amoxicillin may be prepared there without the approval of the chief and controlling physician. This makes it easier and quicker to submit. The active ingredient was included in the so-called drug tax by prescription.

The current lack of medication would primarily affect young patients with bacterial infections. “In addition, the warehouses for pharmaceuticals in Austria will be expanded, and in the long term production will also be brought back to Europe,” says Health Minister Johannes Rauch.

