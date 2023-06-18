ANTIBIOTICS, MEROPENEM ADMINISTRATION DOES NOT DECREASE NEW RESISTANCE

An international multicenter study coordinated by the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital has demonstrated how the continuous or intermittent administration of meropenem, an antibiotic used for most gram-negative infections, belonging to the beta-lactam group and included in the list of essential drugs of the WHO, does not affect the prognosis of patients and sheds new light on the health policies to be adopted to direct human and economic resources towards more effective interventions.

The research, reads the note, has just been published in the prestigious journal JAMA and supported by the Italian Medicines Agency AIFA and was coordinated by professors Alberto Zangrillo, Giovanni Landoni and Giacomo Monti of the Anesthesia and Intensive Care Research Center of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital and the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and involved 26 hospitals in 4 different countries (Italy, Russia, Kazakhstan and Croatia), for a total of 607 patients, the largest population of people included in a research on this specific topic. Antibiotic resistance, or the ability of bacteria to become insensitive to the action of drugs capable of killing them, represents a major health emergency. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the phenomenon of antibiotic resistance is one of the greatest threats to global health.

In the United States, these particular bacteria are estimated to have caused more than 2.8 million infections in 2019 and contributed to the deaths of nearly 36,000 people. For this category of antibiotics, the beta-lactams, the way they are administered, as well as the dose and the selection of the particular molecule, are fundamental elements in determining the effectiveness of the therapy and the risk of the onset of new infections or over- infections. Thanks to the outcome of previous scientific studies and pharmacological considerations, it has always been hypothesized that the “continuous” administration of these drugs, via continuous intravenous infusion, compared to the classic “intermittent” administration, always intravenous, offered an advantage in terms of better survival to the infection and a lower risk of the onset of multi-resistant bacteria to various antibiotics. However, this hypothesis had never been confirmed or denied in a large scientific study.

For these reasons, the working group coordinated by professors Zangrillo, Landoni and Monti, has developed, in a project that began over 10 years ago, an experimental research protocol capable of effectively answering this question: what is the best way to use meropenem in the most severe infections, those affecting patients hospitalized in Intensive Care Units? In the blinded study, 607 patients were taken into consideration suffering from a particular form of serious infection (respiratory, gastrointestinal or urinary) to the point of determining a picture of sepsis, a particular reaction of the body to infections which can cause death in 1 out of 3 patients. Furthermore, precisely the peculiarity of the infection exposed them to a high risk of developing a new, even more severe infection, potentially supported by bacteria with even worse resistance profiles, also due to the antibiotic treatment itself. Half of these patients received meropenem as a continuous intravenous infusion and the other half as an intermittent intravenous infusion.

The treatment administered with meropenem was quantitatively identical in the two groups, in terms of the total amount of drug administered. The patients who participated in the study were then followed up for the following 90 days to verify whether the treatment received was capable of modifying the course of the pathology. In particular, the primary objective of the project was to measure the number of patients who would die or develop a new infection that is more difficult to treat with antibiotics during the observation period. The infections that developed during the observation time were mainly caused by a particular type of bacteria, called gram negatives, those most often implicated in antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, especially in Europe and Italy. These include Klebsiella, Pseudomonas and Acinetobacter, the genera most often identified and considered by the WHO to be most at risk of developing drug resistance.

The result of the study was neutral: in both cases, both intermittent and continuous administration produced the same outcome: mortality after 90 days was found to be identical in the two groups, settling at 42%. “With this study we have demonstrated that the method of administration of the antibiotic is not able to significantly modify mortality or the onset of new infections that are even more difficult to treat”, explains Giacomo Monti.

“During the study, no side effects related to the infusion of the drug in both modalities were observed, and this represents an important safety index for both administration systems”, adds Alberto Zangrillo. Finally, the research showed that there are no particular patient niches that could possibly benefit from one mode of administration over the other. “The results of the research – continues Giovanni Landoni – therefore shift the attention to other aspects that must be taken into consideration in the management of the patient who presents with serious bacterial infections in intensive care, evaluating the possibility of allocating human and economic resources to other specific interventions that could be more effective.”

The study of dosages, which may need to be increased in the first hours, the duration of administration, which may be reduced in selected cases and the association of other antibiotics, are some of the important specifications that must be taken into consideration. But that’s not all: the prevention of the infections themselves, with the reduction of the use of antibiotics in the general population, also passes through the hygiene of the hands of healthcare workers. Professor Zangrillo concludes: “We hope that the development of new technologies can help optimize the diagnosis of infections, anticipating them and making them more precise and that, thanks to the use of adjuvant drugs and techniques, we can improve the capabilities of the immune system of patients to react to the infection, without amplifying the inflammatory response”.