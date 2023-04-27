Antibiotics scarce: Those who are ill now often lack the right medication

Please mark the relevant words in the text. Report the error to the editors with just two clicks.

Whether it’s scarlet fever, cystitis or a gastrointestinal infection: those who are currently suffering from it often need antibiotics. However, they are scarce. Pharmacists are alarmed by the “catastrophic situation”. The Medical Association warns that this is a “great risk to patient safety”. What needs to change now.

Far too few antibiotics are currently available for people in Germany. The shortage of medicines has just reached a new dimension: as of April 25, 2023 Federal Ministry of Health the Shortage of supply of antibiotic-containing juices for children announced. That’s one level more than the delivery bottleneck.

The Federal Ministry of Health can determine a supply shortage according to § 79 paragraph 5 Drugs Act (AMG) on the basis of the findings of the BfArM and with the involvement of the state authorities.

Managing delivery and supply bottlenecks for drugs is the task of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) – together with a corresponding advisory board. They define a delivery bottleneck as “an interruption of a delivery of the usual extent that is expected to last more than two weeks or a significantly increased demand that cannot be adequately met”.

Daniela Hänel, Chairwoman of the Independent Pharmacists’ Association and pharmacist from Zwickau, described how dramatic the situation is to the “Bild” newspaper: “There are no longer any antibiotics. I have four wholesalers, exchange ideas with colleagues and make juices for the children from leftover antibiotic tablets. This has been going on since the beginning of the year and will most likely go until the end of the year as manufacturers are not getting raw materials.”

The problem is nationwide. Already since the autumn BfArM increases the unavailability of various antibiotics reported. These primarily relate to so-called broad-spectrum antibiotics, which are used in a large number of bacterial infections, but also penicillin V as a beta-lactam antibiotic, used in streptococci, among other things.

The reasons for the reported delivery bottlenecks are the particularly significant increase in demand that cannot be compensated for. Even increased production capacities could not guarantee nationwide and needs-based availability.

The topic of supply bottlenecks is by no means new. It has kept pharmacists busy for years. The situation became explosive last year, for example with the breast cancer drug tamoxifen and the fever juices for children.

“Supply bottlenecks in antibiotic juices across all active ingredients”

“The situation is catastrophic,” complains the President of the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations, Regina Overwiening, also in the newspaper. It is becoming increasingly difficult to care for patients – “and that in a country that was once the world‘s pharmacy”.

In the case of diseases that are normally easy to treat, such as scarlet fever, reserve antibiotics must sometimes be used, which are actually only used in exceptional cases. According to the Berlin Chamber, there is no end to the shortage in sight.

Peter Stahl, Chamber President in Rhineland-Palatinate, told the newspaper: “It feels like every second prescription is now a problem.” Chamber boss Carsten Wohlfeil (Saarland) reported that many patients had to travel long distances to find a pharmacy with the necessary medicine to find. Bavaria has set up a “Task Force Drug Supply” to deal with the ongoing supply bottlenecks. Alexander von Waldenfels (Bavarian Chamber of Pharmacists) complained about “supply bottlenecks in antibiotic juices for all active ingredients”.

Antibiotics like penicillin are missing – in Germany, Europe, worldwide

Antibiotics such as penicillin are currently lacking in many places to effectively combat scarlet fever and streptococci A. For 14 products (as of April 27, 2023) there are currently loud in Germany Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices a delivery bottleneck. Those responsible add that restrictions can be “found in almost all member states of the European Union as well as internationally”.

In outpatient care, the limited availability primarily affects children. The specialist societies report to the BfArM a “tense supply situation with the active ingredients

Amoxicillin,

amoxicillin/clavulanic acid and

Penicillin V“ (Phenoxymethylpenicillin).

The development of availability in Germany can be seen in the graphic below.