Antibiotics scarce: Those who are ill now often lack the right medication

“The situation is catastrophic”: Anyone who falls ill now often does not get the right medication
Whether it’s scarlet fever, cystitis or a gastrointestinal infection: those who are currently suffering from it often need antibiotics. However, they are scarce. Pharmacists are alarmed by the “catastrophic situation”. The Medical Association warns that this is a “great risk to patient safety”. What needs to change now.
Far too few antibiotics are currently available for people in Germany. The shortage of medicines has just reached a new dimension: as of April 25, 2023 Federal Ministry of Health the Shortage of supply of antibiotic-containing juices for children announced. That’s one level more than the delivery bottleneck.
Difference in delivery bottleneck – lack of supply
Managing delivery and supply bottlenecks for drugs is the task of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) – together with a corresponding advisory board. They define a delivery bottleneck as “an interruption of a delivery of the usual extent that is expected to last more than two weeks or a significantly increased demand that cannot be adequately met”.
The Federal Ministry of Health can determine a supply shortage according to § 79 paragraph 5 Drugs Act (AMG) on the basis of the findings of the BfArM and with the involvement of the state authorities.
Daniela Hänel, Chairwoman of the Independent Pharmacists’ Association and pharmacist from Zwickau, described how dramatic the situation is to the “Bild” newspaper: “There are no longer any antibiotics. I have four wholesalers, exchange ideas with colleagues and make juices for the children from leftover antibiotic tablets. This has been going on since the beginning of the year and will most likely go until the end of the year as manufacturers are not getting raw materials.”
The problem is nationwide. Already since the autumn BfArM increases the unavailability of various antibiotics reported. These primarily relate to so-called broad-spectrum antibiotics, which are used in a large number of bacterial infections, but also penicillin V as a beta-lactam antibiotic, used in streptococci, among other things.
The reasons for the reported delivery bottlenecks are the particularly significant increase in demand that cannot be compensated for. Even increased production capacities could not guarantee nationwide and needs-based availability.
The topic of supply bottlenecks is by no means new. It has kept pharmacists busy for years. The situation became explosive last year, for example with the breast cancer drug tamoxifen and the fever juices for children.
“Supply bottlenecks in antibiotic juices across all active ingredients”
“The situation is catastrophic,” complains the President of the Federal Union of German Pharmacists’ Associations, Regina Overwiening, also in the newspaper. It is becoming increasingly difficult to care for patients – “and that in a country that was once the world‘s pharmacy”.
In the case of diseases that are normally easy to treat, such as scarlet fever, reserve antibiotics must sometimes be used, which are actually only used in exceptional cases. According to the Berlin Chamber, there is no end to the shortage in sight.
Peter Stahl, Chamber President in Rhineland-Palatinate, told the newspaper: “It feels like every second prescription is now a problem.” Chamber boss Carsten Wohlfeil (Saarland) reported that many patients had to travel long distances to find a pharmacy with the necessary medicine to find. Bavaria has set up a “Task Force Drug Supply” to deal with the ongoing supply bottlenecks. Alexander von Waldenfels (Bavarian Chamber of Pharmacists) complained about “supply bottlenecks in antibiotic juices for all active ingredients”.
Antibiotics like penicillin are missing – in Germany, Europe, worldwide
Antibiotics such as penicillin are currently lacking in many places to effectively combat scarlet fever and streptococci A. For 14 products (as of April 27, 2023) there are currently loud in Germany Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices a delivery bottleneck. Those responsible add that restrictions can be “found in almost all member states of the European Union as well as internationally”.
In outpatient care, the limited availability primarily affects children. The specialist societies report to the BfArM a “tense supply situation with the active ingredients
- Amoxicillin,
- amoxicillin/clavulanic acid and
- Penicillin V“ (Phenoxymethylpenicillin).
The development of availability in Germany can be seen in the graphic below.
How missing medicines endanger health
In addition to antibiotics, cancer and cardiovascular drugs are currently affected by the bottlenecks. The database of the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices is currently documenting almost 500 reports of drug delivery bottlenecks – this is a major risk to patient safety, complains the Chamber Assembly of the Lower Saxony Medical Association. The Chamber Assembly is the parliamentary representation of the approximately 45,000 Lower Saxony doctors.
“If certain medications are not available, in certain cases patients can only substitute preparations are offered that possibly less effective are, but sometimes not tolerated,” warned the President of the Medical Association, Martina Wenker.
There are also no alternatives for individual active ingredients. Supply bottlenecks therefore threatened to jeopardize the success of the treatment of patients.
What needs to change now
The medical association therefore demands a fight against drug shortages. In a resolution, the chamber assembly of the Lower Saxony Medical Association called on the Federal Ministry of Health to combat growing drug shortages. The Medical Association announced that it was urgently necessary to counteract this risk to patients.
The delegates at the Chamber Assembly called for transparent delivery routes. In addition, production facilities in Europe should be promoted and reserves built up and maintained.
According to the KNA news agency, a spokesman for the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Health, emphasized that there are first signs of a stabilization in the availability of antibiotics at European level.
EU Commission presents reform for better supply of medicines
A reform package is now being put together at EU level. According to the EU Commission, bottlenecks in medicines, excessive prices and an unequal supply of new medicines to the EU countries should be a thing of the past. The Brussels authority proposed a comprehensive reform of the 20-year-old pharmaceutical legislation for Europe on Wednesday. At the same time, the aim is to stimulate the development of new preparations and to keep the domestic industry competitive.
“This is a historic day for citizens, patients and industry,” said Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides. The European consumer association Beuc welcomed the proposals as a step in the right direction, but called for further steps, particularly to combat supply gaps and high prices. CEO Monique Goyens complained that the big pharmaceutical companies had “lobbied like crazy” to protect their profits. The President of the European Pharmaceutical Association (EFPIA), Hubertus von Baumbach, warned that the proposals would jeopardize the competitiveness of domestic industry.
What are the proposals in detail?
Better monitoring bottlenecks and addressing weak points in supply chains: Specifically, the Commission plans to create a list of particularly important preparations. Vulnerabilities in the supply chains of these medicines should be addressed. Companies should be obliged to report supply gaps and drug recalls earlier and draw up precautionary plans. Now the EU states and the European Parliament must negotiate the reform.
