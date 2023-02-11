The discovery of the researchers brought a sweet hope in the fight against bacteria resistant to antibiotics. Thanks to this discovery, it was possible to better understand how this antibiotic works, which is based on a compound called clorobiocin, which prevents bacterial DNA from replicating. If this compound is developed in the future, it could lead to new discoveries in medicine that will allow us to counteract the antibiotic resistance of bacteria.

Scientists have recently taken a closer look albicidin, a plant toxin that has interesting antibiotic properties. It is a molecule produced by a pathogenic bacterium called Xanthomonas albilineans, which is responsible for a disease commonly known as leaf scorch. The discovery of this plant toxin has been particularly encouraging, as it will allow experts to better exploit its potential in order to develop new effective drugs against bacterial infections.

Silver has proven to be a powerful weapon against the most harmful bacteria for humans, such as Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus. These organisms are becoming resistant to the most common antibiotics, so silver has become one of the last alternatives available to fight them when no other treatment has worked. It is estimated that silver is capable of kill up to 99.9% of bacteria resistant to antibiotics, making it a viable treatment option.

L’albicidin it is a substance that could represent the antibiotic of the future. Its peculiarity lies in the mechanism of action, which is very different from that used by all other antibiotics. This gives hope that synthetic and improved versions of this substance may prove effective against so-called superbatteri. The feature that most of all would make it difficult for bacteria to develop resistance is the interaction of albicidin with the enzyme gyrase. Therefore, research in this field is crucial for the discovery of a new effective antibiotic capable of counteracting antibiotic-resistant bacteria.



