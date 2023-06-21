Anticipating the time of the last meal improves blood sugar control

It would be enough to have dinner at the time when you usually have a snack to lower your blood sugar level. Results of a clinical trial presented at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting (Chicago, June 15-18) again propose intermittent fasting as an effective strategy for preventing diabetes. Concentrating meals in the first six to eight hours of the day reduces glucose fluctuations and shortens the window of time in which values ​​are above normal. Because for glycemia control, as has already emerged in previous researches, the “when” of the “what”, the time at which the last meal of the day is consumed rather than its content, seems more important.

Researchers at New York University Langone Health and NYU Grossman School of Medicine wanted to verify with an ad hoc experimentation whether the cardiometabolic health benefits procured by this diet, defined as “early time-restricted feeding (eTRF)”, time-limited, can actually be attributed to meal timing rather than weight loss.

To be sure of the benefits of intermittent fasting, the scientists carried out a crossover clinical study in which the same group of patients was subjected to the two different treatments to be tested at different times. The trial involved 10 patients with pre-diabetes and obesity and lasted 14 days. All participants followed the two diets, switching from one to the other after 7 days: in the “normal” diet, 50 percent of the calories were consumed after 4 pm, while in the “special” diet, 80 percent of the calories it was eaten before 13.00.

To exclude the impact of diet on the results, the researchers proposed a diet specifically designed to maintain the starting weight without losing weight.

All participants underwent a blood glucose test on day 7, at the time of transition from one diet to another, and on day 14, at the end of the study.

The weight of the ten volunteers remained stable for the entire duration of the trial, thus allowing the influence of variations in the body mass index on blood sugar levels to be excluded.

From the analysis, it emerged that intermittent fasting provides a reduction in the mean amplitude of glycemic excursions (Mage), a parameter indicative of glycemic control, and a shortening of the time interval in which glycemia is above normal. compared to the traditional diet.

“Our research shows that following this dietary strategy for just one week reduces fluctuations in blood sugar levels and reduces the length of time glucose is above normal levels. This suggests that early time-restricted feeding may be a useful strategy for people with prediabetes or obesity to keep blood sugar levels in a normal range and prevent progression to type 2 diabetes,” explains Joanne Bruno, endocrinologist at NYU Langone Health in New York, who led the study.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

