Around 15 percent of people in Germany will be diagnosed with depression in their lifetime. Drugs are often prescribed for treatment. How effective are they? And what is the risk-benefit ratio?

The drug experts at Stiftung Warentest have evaluated hundreds of antidepressants with a total of 25 different active ingredients. Conclusion: A number of remedies are suitable – but only under certain conditions. We rate other drugs worse. The reason is often that their effectiveness should be better documented. Our test report provides an overview of the reviews and answers the most important questions about antidepressants. The reviews can also be found in our large drug database Drugs under test (see box).

Antidepressants: Effect often only after weeks Stiftung Warentest has taken a close look at many prescription drugs for depression, including serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), tricyclic antidepressants and the active ingredient mirtazapine. Such antidepressants are to be taken regularly, for example in the form of tablets, and often only develop their mood-enhancing effect after a few weeks. Also in the test: herbal antidepressants with St. John’s wort. Some are available without a prescription. We present the best rated remedies. Detailed information on the effect of St. John’s wort and other St. John’s wort preparations – including tea and juice – is provided in our test of St. John’s wort remedies.

Antidepressants: note side effects Like all medications, antidepressants can have side effects. Examples of tricyclic antidepressants include weight gain, dry mouth, dizziness, and lightheadedness. SSRIs are better tolerated in this regard, but restlessness, nausea or sexual dysfunctions such as loss of libido are possible. Physicians should consider such aspects when selecting medication – and make an accurate diagnosis before treating depression with medication. It also depends on the severity of the disease. According to studies, antidepressants do nothing for mild depression – or no more than sham treatment with a placebo.

Depression: Typical Symptoms In the beginning there is knowledge. Being depressed from time to time is part of life. But if the depressed mood lasts for weeks, there is a suspicion of depression. It often runs in phases and can be divided into mild depression, moderate depression and severe depression depending on the extent. Some of the milder forms are also called "depressive mood". The main symptoms of depression are: depressed, depressed mood

Interes­senverlust, Freudlosig­keit

Listlessness, increased fatigability. Other psychological complaints are possible, up to suicidal thoughts. Physical symptoms such as pain, digestive problems and shortness of breath can also indicate depression. A self-test can be helpful, for example on the website of German Depression Aid.





help with depression The first point of contact to see what’s going on are family doctors, psychotherapists, psychiatrists or advice centers. The telephone counseling service is available around the clock and free of charge on 0800/111 0 111 or 0800/111 0 222. Psychotherapy can be a valuable treatment for depression – as an alternative or in addition to medication. You can find tips for finding a place in our special Psychotherapy: How to get help faster.