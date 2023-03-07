L’rebound effect of antidepressants. In Italian “rebound” means rebound and this is what happens with the reappearance of symptoms after discontinuation of a drug. Antidepressants are the best known. In practice, if we do not gradually stop taking this medicine, we can experience even worse effects than the disease for which we are taking it.

ERebound effect of antidepressants: what are the symptoms?

Among the main symptoms of the rebound effect are panic attacks, anxiety e insomnia, which appear approximately 36-96 hours after reducing or discontinuing therapy. The rebound effect causes the patient to experience withdrawal symptoms and depression even more severe than those for which he initially took the drug.

Stopping the drug should take place progressively and gradually. When a patient wishes to decrease or discontinue drug therapy, she should discuss this with the psychiatrist who prescribed it. He will decide the ways and times and that he will have to make sure that the patient is comfortable in this journey. Antidepressant drugs also have another feature. In the first few weeks of taking them, they not only don’t seem to work but they can make symptoms worse.

In mild or moderate cases, no other drugs are needed

Fortunately, most of the side effects follow a sudden discontinuation of antidepressants they are short-lived. On average, they resolve spontaneously within five days. In the most complicated cases, however, this effect can last up to a month. Symptoms are reversible. However, if the patient is unable to bear these adversities, the situation can improve thanks to the intervention of the psychotherapist and some drugs.

Rebound effect: in which other drugs?

In addition to antidepressants, the drugs that can trigger the rebound effect are the cortisone. If you stop suddenly, it could affect the adrenal’s production of natural hormones. In the most serious cases, it can lead to possible adrenal insufficiency.

Even the benzodiazepine-based anxiolytics they have the rebound effect when there is a sudden interruption and not agreed with the doctor. What are the differences between antidepressants and anxiolytics?

SOURCE: Higher Institute of Health

Read also…