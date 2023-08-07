Antidiabetic drugs are causing concern. « Medicine in the Library

Antidiabetic drugs are causing concern.

GLP-1 agonist antidiabetic drugs, commonly used to control diabetes, are causing concern.

The cases involving the use of antidiabetic drugs are increasingly serious, especially when used for weight loss. Recently, both theEuropean edicine Agency (EMA) that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA)the UK’s medicines regulatory agency, have launched investigations into the risks.

Clinical studies have found that taking these drugs also leads to suicidal thoughts and self-harm behaviors, involving several members of the category. The drugs in question are semaglutide and liraglutide, known as Ozempic and Saxenda, respectively, two of the most commonly used therapies in this area.

The British Government, in collaboration with the British Medical Journalto intervene clearly on the issue, inviting doctors to stop prescribing these drugs for slimming purposes.

and regulatory agencies are investigating the risks of suicidal thoughts and self-harm behavior associated with these drugs, eland authorities are encouraging doctors not to prescribe them for weight loss purposes.

A new revision of Ozempic, Saxenda and Wegovy started on July 3, 2023 and has now been expanded to include other GLP-1 receptor agonists. This review should be completed in November 2023.

UK clinics told to stop prescribing antidiabetes drugs for weight loss, after shortages

BMJ 2023; 382 doi: (Published 21 July 2023)

Sources: EMA – MHRA

