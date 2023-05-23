Antimafia: Colosimo elected president, the opposition leaves the classroom

Chiara Colosimo was elected new president of the Anti-Mafia Commission. The opposition MPs left the hall before the vote, in protest after the center-right decided to support their candidate on whom the Pd, M5s and avs had expressed their opposition. Colosimo was elected with 29 votes, those of the majority. Four preferences went to Dafne Musolino of the Autonomie group and there was also one abstention. The votes of the center-right alone on paper were 30 but one of them is considered absent. The election was greeted with applause.

The vice presidents of the Anti-Mafia commission are Mauro D’Attis (Fi) and Federico Cafiero de Raho (M5s). The first was elected with 29 votes, the second with 13. There were then 4 blank ballots and one void.

After the election, Colosimo wanted to dispel any suspicions about his alleged proximity to the former terrorist of the nar Luigi Ciavardini: “I have no friends. In my role as regional councilor, I simply carried out what was granted to me and which was also had to meet people who have been or are detained.I know the alleged Ciavardini, exactly as many other elected officials of other political affiliations know him, since he is in an association that deals, as per article 27 of the Constitution, with the reintegration of other prisoners at the time they have served their sentences”.

“In my life the facts and the battles I have led up to now have always spoken. With the deep respect I owe to the families of the victims, I invite them here. This is their home, they can come here when they want and indicate their priorities”, Colosimo continued, commenting on the appeal that the relatives of the victims of the mafia and terrorism made to the political forces not to vote for her as president of the Bicameral investigation. “It is evident – she added speaking of the Commission’s activity – that the mafias have changed their face in recent years, they have left the attacks to become more subtle and dangerous because they infiltrate our daily lives”.

“We must give an answer to the younger ones – he declared – because the arrest of Messina Denaro was not only an extraordinary blow inflicted on mafia crime. But because it must remind us that we are not at finis terrae, that crime has not yet been defeated and our goal must be this because the younger generations can still stop the mafias and it is to them that we owe our commitment and that of the Anti-Mafia Commission”. “For this we will do everything in our power”.

The comment of the leader of the Democratic Party in the Commission, Walter Verini, was very harsh: the election of Chiara Colosimo “represents a slap in the face that the Commission and this country did not deserve. They have shown deafness and closure, and with this presidency the Commission is crippled and with little legitimacy” . However, the Anti-Mafia Commission exists “and commitment is needed. The mafias exist and are dangerous – Verini declares – they penetrate the ganglia of society and it will be our job to ensure that this Commission is not a lost opportunity”. As for Italia Viva which, with Senator Raffaella Paita, accused the Democratic Party and the M5S of having “divided up the various roles of vice president and secretary” of the Anti-Mafia, Verini replies: “Italia Viva falsifies the reality of things. We are back in Chamber to vote for Cafiero De Rhao as vice president because it is a guarantee, the exact opposite of partitions”.

I”The recent controversies regarding the presidency of the Anti-Mafia Commission risk compromising the credibility and authority of a delicate and important institution for our democracy. We believe that the concerns of the associations of victims of the mafia and terrorism and of Salvatore Borsellino: they are the ones who best interpret the values ​​of Justice present in our society. The Anti-Mafia commission is a pillar of the institutional commitment to legality, in compliance with the principles enshrined in the Constitution. The commission’s acts are part of the history of investigative work against the mafias. For the M5s it is therefore essential that a figure be indicated for the presidency who interprets the spirit of the law with which we have established the new Commission”, the members of the M5s instead affirmed in the Commission.

A position contrary to the appointment of Colosimo was also expressed by Avs: “The majority should have taken on board the concerns of the families of the victims of the massacres regarding Chiara Colosimo as president of the parliamentary Anti-Mafia commission and put forward a different proposal. In these conditions it is important that the oppositions jointly ask for greater institutional respect and for this reason we too will not participate in the vote to elect the president”.

The position of the Third Pole is different: “We distinguished ourselves because one does not leave the halls of Parliament, least of all if it is the Anti-Mafia. Obviously we did not vote for Chiara Colosimo, but for Dafne Musolino who is a very good senator. But we had a respectful attitude towards the institutions. The M5S and the Democratic Party shared the roles as always and brought home a vice president and a secretary”, explained the parliamentarian Raffaella Paita leaving the Anti-Mafia commission after the election of the president. “Pd and M5S have reached an agreement between them without even sharing. And even if Cafiero De Raho is a respectable name, I voted blank ballot for the vice presidents and secretaries”, she added.

