Home Health Antonella Fiordelisi is eliminated – Big Brother VIP
Health

Antonella Fiordelisi is eliminated – Big Brother VIP

by admin
Antonella Fiordelisi is eliminated – Big Brother VIP

The final is upon us and the desire to reach the last episode is ardent for every VIP, but one of the nominated women will soon have to leave the House, abandoning the dream of winning the edition.

Alfonso rules Milena, Giaele, Antonella e Nikita with your back to the led. The first to be saved is Nikita, who thus receives a nice birthday present. The girl thanks the audience with a radiant smile and returns to her seat.

The moment for the final verdict has finally arrived and the three VIPs are called back in front of the LED to find out their fate.

The first to save herself is Giaele who, happy, joins her companions on the sofas ready to find out who between Milena and Antonella will have to leave the House for good.

Alfonso finally pronounces the long-awaited words: the eliminated of the forty-third episode is Antonella Fiordelisi.

All her roommates react with astonishment and dismay but the former fencer welcomes the public’s wishes with sportiness. “What happened happened, they saw me being sick. Anyway, everything was beautiful, thank you very much” he says, saying goodbye to his roommates one last time.

See also  Gf Vip, Edoardo Tavassi in tears over the words of Sonia Bruganelli: "You can't demolish people like this - leggo.it

You may also like

Breast cancer: it is possible to reduce chemotherapy...

Steptococcus: symptoms and when to swab – greenMe.it

The most stylish fashion tips from French women

Covid: Gimbe, less than 500,000 fifth doses of...

Dante Genomics launches Avanti software for turnkey genomic…

How do we adapt to seasonal changes?

World Health Day – Support for WHO

Therapies can activate lymph nodes to produce tumor-fighting...

Good intentions: How to implement projects successfully

Kenya: police shooting, one injured and 3 MPs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy