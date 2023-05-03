Home » Antonella Lopardo opens the door of the house and they kill her with Kalashnikovs
Antonella Lopardo opens the door of the house and they kill her with Kalashnikovs

Antonella Lopardo, a 49-year-old woman, was killed yesterday evening by Kalashnikov shots in Sibari, a hamlet in the municipality of Cassano allo Ionio (Cosenza). A brutal murder, which took place around 10 pm on Tuesday evening.

The victim was at home with her husband Salvatore Maritato (already known to the police, perhaps the real target) in the Cicchitonno district, a rural and isolated area, when she heard a knock on the door and opened it. The killer immediately fired several shots, mortally wounding the woman in the chest and face. The method would not leave too many doubts about the ‘Ndrangheta matrix.

It is unclear whether the killer was alone, or in the company of a second person. The public prosecutor of Castrovillari gave way to the investigation, in close contact with the Dda of Catanzaro.

