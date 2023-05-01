Antonella Viola, the virologist who advises us to stop living

It all started with the brain. When the immunologist Antonella Viola he stated that those who drink have a smaller head, in all of us the specter of our skull materialized and, sip after sip, became lighter and lighter. With each “cheers” a neuron flew away, with each cap that jumped in the air a little of our gray matter also evaporated until we found ourselves with a hole instead of a brain. The professor of general pathology at the University of Padua who, like all of her colleagues, attended more TV studios than laboratories during the pandemic, had appreciated Ireland’s decision to warn the drinker with a beautiful label on the bottle: alcohol is harmful to health.

As the smoke. Winemakers rose up, the scientific community was divided in a war of medical studies. It took us a few days to sober up the controversy over wine that drinks the brain, but now the doctor, in an interview with Corriere del Veneto, launches another anathema: wine is carcinogenic. In addition to making us stupid, she sends cells into a tailspin. Help. The immunologist argues her theory in the book The way of balance. Science of aging and longevity (Feltrinelli), in the interview you warn that it is an illusion to think of stopping time, however «we can live better in our body». As? Not by drinking wine, of course. Water to toast to a meeting, Peppino Di Capri would sing. Good water makes good blood, in small barrels there is good water… Wine is not the only enemy.

Viola shows us another way: to fast for sixteen hours. “Within four months, I had lost 11 kilos and was back to my usual size. Since then I drink only one glass on special occasions and I try to insert sixteen hours of fasting at least four times a week…”. The recipe is simple: don’t drink and eat little. We dare not dispute the merits of the doctor, as always the scientific community will take care of confirming whether wine is so seriously harmful to health as to cause cancer, the experts will tell us what is the right amount of red, white and rosé to drink . The question, as far as we are concerned, is more philosophical than medical. Without starting from the Dionysian myth but flying very low we ask ourselves if an existence of deprivation is not equivalent to stopping living. The balance that Viola – as a good doctor – shows us is certainly a goal that leads us to health and perhaps even to holiness, but what kind of life is an existence in perpetual balance? Without a heeling which yes, can make you fall, but can also give that thrill called pleasure (Dionysian, in fact). An existence without the joy of a full-bodied red and that vertigo of cheerfulness? Does it make sense to be healthy as fish and sad as Pierrot? Dr. Viola, balance is a good and right thing but skidding and even falling can be wonderful. While we wait for the next wine study, we continue to toast using our brains. And to live.