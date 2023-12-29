Home » Antònia Pons Salort: From Ciutadella to Director of Canal Salat Health Zone
Antònia Pons Salort: From Ciutadella to Director of Canal Salat Health Zone

Antònia Pons Salort: From Ciutadella to Director of Canal Salat Health Zone

Antònia Pons Salort Appointed Director of Canal Salat Health Center in Ciutadella

The Menorca Health Area has announced new appointments, with Doctor Antònia Pons Salort being appointed as the director of the Basic Health Zone Canal Salat in Ciutadella.

Pons Salort, who was born in Ciutadella, holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Lleida and specializes in Family and Community Medicine from the Francesc de Borja Hospital in Gandia.

After completing her residency, Pons Salort worked in primary care in Gandia for a year before returning to Menorca at the end of 2007. She initially worked as a substitute in primary care and later joined the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) at the Dalt Sant Joan Health Center in Maó.

Since 2015, Pons Salort has been serving as a family doctor at the Canal Salat Health Center. Her extensive experience and expertise in family and community medicine make her a valuable addition to the healthcare team in the Menorca Health Area.

