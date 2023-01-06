The gieffino confessed to being affected by a disease that he didn’t even talk about to his ex Belen Rodriguez

Antonino Spinalbese he is the man of the moment. The adventure of him al Big Brother VIP it is characterized by the relationships he is making with the women of the House who seem unable to resist his charm. From Giaele De Donà, that she risked ruining her marriage for him, a Oriana Marzoli, the beautiful Argentina that is struggendo d’amore.

Ma Antoninus after all, he is one of the few to have breached the heart of one of the most desired women on television, Belen Rodriguezwith whom she had a history from which she was born the little Luna Marì. Neither Belen but he knows what the hairdresser suffers from.

The story of Antonino Spinalbese

Antonino Spinalbese he cares a lot about his health and his physical appearance. A gym-goer, he was surprised to discover that he has a disease that changed his life. And she talked about it in a video on social media just after discovering it.

He said he had problems just after the birth of his daughter: “Stress makes me lose weight, start to get weak, then crack 2 ribs after that a fall due to this weakness. The mind is blurred, so that I lose my responsiveness and I do not make me notice a tire abandoned on the highway. My car is torn apart, me on the drip. It’s a slight trauma, but the bitter surprises weren’t over”

In fact, he continues: “After holding Luna in my arms, I felt a worrying pain in my upper intestine. I go to the hospital and they admit me instantlythe investigations begin. The hospital room was my companion for several days, I wondered: ‘Why?’. Then it comes the disease response. After leaving the hospital I was no longer Antonino”.

The illness

But what is it about? A disease autoimmune del pancreas, as he later told guest a Italian stories: “I managed thanks to the doctors to find a healthy life, which I already had, but which I have improved. I have the pancreas of an elderly person. At first I could not assume anything. I was fasting, fed via IV, so as not to strain the pancreas. Then, slowly, I integrated other foods, such as carbohydrates. Now I’ve managed to get to a state where I live normally.”

And he confesses his concern: “When I started having these pains, I got curious and really scared. Being fathers, especially in the early days, is not something understandable. It takes time and I was worried about making my daughter experience difficulties”. The danger has however passed, fortunately.