The vippone struggling with a health problem may have to leave the house. What is it and how is it

Antonino Spinalbese received during the last live episode of Big Brother VIP an unexpected surprise: the entrance of Geneva Lamborghini. Between the two there is something suspended, a sympathy that has not had time to lead to a more serious relationship due to thepremature exit of the girl.

The Lamborghini in fact it was disqualified after a few weeks of his entry due to some unhappy sentences addressed to Marco Bellavia. But the fans of the never started couple have clamored for his return to give way to define this relationship. And they were satisfied, the girl returned for a week.

Just before entering however, guest a House Whothe singer put her hands forward not to create too many expectations and declared: “I won’t come back to declare myself to Antonino. I have pending relationships and I hope to bring some lightness, the same with which I entered the program. We will resume our friendship, our acquaintance. I see him a bit lost, let’s straighten him out. But I’m not going to take anything, I’m going to give some. Our feeling is undeniable, I found myself in the house with many people, I formed a strong bond with Antonino and Nikita. These relationships are beautiful, they are rare. There was mental understanding, it’s a great understanding, an affinity”.

The health problem

But the two risked not meet at all, and it is said that they can date because of a health problem of Spinalbese. The rumor of his forthcoming exit from the house of Big Brother VIP in fact, it has been chasing for a few days.

A cake to the coccyx, that’s what it’s all about, that it would be inflamed causing great pain in the hairdresser who perhaps should go out to undergo surgery for this reason. But it’s all to be decided; it will be the doctors who will visit him to say if the intervention is necessary or if everything can be treated simply with drugs. Everyone is waiting for the response of the visit that should have taken place at the beginning of the week.

Jealousy

Meanwhile Antoninus is struggling with the jealousy of Oriana Marzoli, with whom he had a flirt in the House. The beautiful Venezuelan, who has definitely taken a fancy to the hairdresser, after entering Geneva she asked him to limit physical approaches: “Even if it’s bullshit for you, I don’t want to see you with her, while you kiss. I wouldn’t like it, it’s normal.”

The boy’s answer was inevitable: “If you want to do it, I won’t have any problems doing that. I’m not making anyone suffer, it’s like you want to do me good. It is useless for me to always try to think of others all the time”.