Antonino Spinalbese was hospitalized for a small operation and a series of tests. He still hasn’t returned to the house, here’s the truth about his clinical situation.

Antonino Spinalbese is certainly one of the undisputed protagonists of the latest edition of Big Brother Vip. In fact, the boy with the numerous sentimental adventures he had in the house held court and changed the program’s fortunes.

In fact, Alfonso Signorini is looking forward to it his return to the housetemporarily interrupted due to some health problems. Everyone was aware of this operation that the boy had to undergo.

Indeed Antonino suffers yes an autoimmune disease that affects the pancreas and for this reason he has to be very careful and listen to his body.

But what are his real health conditions and why hasn’t he returned to the house yet? Let’s see what his true clinical situation is.

Antonino Spinalbese: here are his health conditions

Antonino Spinalbese had to temporarily leave the house of Big Brother Vip due to a small operation that cannot be postponed. Indeed, the former hairdresser suffers from an autoimmune pancreatic disease which forces him to make periodic checks. The surgery went very well and the young man is currently recovering. For this reason he went through the red door. During the last episode of January 2, 2023, Alfonso Signorini has well thought of opening a connection with the young manin order to make sure of his health conditions.

Antonino Spinalbese had the operation which went well and now he is under observation in a Roman hospital, the Padeia. For this reason, Alfonso Signorini during the episode wanted to open the connection with the young man, in order to ask him how he is. Belen Rodriguez’s ex replied: “I’m fine, I took a few days off. I’m not giving up, I’ll be back in the house soon. On New Year’s Eve I saw the fireworks, I was fine”. The presenter asked him: “Didn’t you spend New Year’s Eve under the quilt with some nurse?”. At that point Antonino replied jokingly: “I created some dynamics with the nurse”.

A date for Antonino’s return is not yet set, as the post-operative recovery times are not known for sure. However, his autoimmune pancreatic disease is very serious. However, within a few days the outcome of some checks made by the young man will make it clear when it will be possible for him to return to the game. Therefore, we just have to wait for the boy to return to the house, in order to find out how the dynamics created by the production beyond the red door will evolve.