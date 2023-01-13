Very serious mourning in the world of Neapolitan hepatology: he died last night in Naples Antonio Ascione. hepatologist of international renown, already Head of Cardarelli and since 2008 in force al Do well brothers where in recent years he had been called to direct a research center for liver diseases set up by the health facility in via Manzoni.

“A real hepatological school for the development of new treatment protocols and which will be able to follow in his footsteps even after his departure” comments the health management. It was precisely at the Fatebenefratelli that he died after a long battle fought against a grueling illness.

«Ascione – he underlines Bruno Zuccarelli, president of the Order of Doctors of Naples and its province – was a pioneer, one of the great exponents of the Neapolitan medical school. For about 40 years he was a point of reference for all Neapolitan and Campania hepatology and as director of Cardarelli’s Hepatology he gave a great boost to the path for liver transplants within a highly specialized multidisciplinary team ».

Graduated in Naples in the mid-sixties Ascione took his first professional steps at the Naples polyclinic at the Institute of General Pathology directed by Louis Califanoleader, the latter of many illustrious doctors including Gaetano Salvatore, Italo Covelli and many others.

The arrival at Cardarelli dates back to 1968 following Ernesto Clair who sensed the need for a department dedicated to liver diseases which in Campania claimed hundreds of victims also due to the endemic hepatitis eradicated only with the advent of vaccination. Within a few years, however, Claar died and then Ascione followed in his footsteps and decided to specialize at the Royal Free Hospital in London, forge of modern hepatology. In 1993 he was the protagonist of the first liver transplant at Cardarelli with the surgeon Fulvio Calise who followed the road traced at the hillside hospital by Mario Santangelo, the first executor of what remains the most demanding general surgery operation and which Santangelo was the first to carry out at the hospital. However, the first autonomous department for Ascione arrives only in 2004 and always at Cardarelli.

«He taught the art of medicine to many esteemed professionals who still work in the most important Italian structures – explains the website Hands Off Hippocrates conducted by Manuel Ruggiero – are 50 years of career followed scrupulously in the wake of the Hippocratic oath».

«We are talking about an internationally renowned scientist and luminary in the field of hepatology – he adds Ernesto Clair who directs another important hepatology center heir to this prestigious school – Ascione was the founder of the first hospital hepatology department in Italy at Cardarelli – he adds – his curriculum is of extraordinary depth. He had grown up at the Royal Free Hospital’s Hepatology School in London with the founder of modern hepatology, Sheila Sherlock. I remember him as a person with a noble soul, a vast culture and extraordinary scientific abilities, a shining example of passion and a clinical vocation for patients”.

Ascione, during his long and prestigious career, was among other things the national secretary of the Italian Association for the study of the liver (Aisf) and a member and soul of the Italian Association of hospital hepatologists (club of hospital hepatologists, Cleo) dedicated by spending his energies until the last day.

The funeral will be held tomorrow at 10.00 in the Immaculate parish of Lourdesin via Petruccelli 2, in the La Loggetta district of Naples near his home in via Caravaggio.