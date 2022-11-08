Antonio Balestrino is the new medical director of the AUSL hospital in Parma. The temporary assignment, entrusted in recent days by the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Ausl Massimo Fabi, was necessary with the retirement of Giuseppina Frattini, who left the direction of the Presidium on 31 October last.

Current director of the Parma district and acting director of the Primary Care Department of the same district, Balestrino will lead the hospitals of Vaio and Borgotaro, until the procedures for the appointment of a new director are completed.

“I would like to thank from my heart – affirms the Extraordinary Commissioner Massimo Fabi – Giuseppina Frattini who directed the hospital unit with great professionalism, the same one that she has lavished in many years of work in the company, holding various important positions”. “At the same time – adds Fabi – I want to express my sincere wishes to Antonio Balestrino for good work for this position. His experience and competence make him a figure of absolute authority and human depth, essential characteristics for such a delicate role “.

Thanks to his qualified and consolidated experience in carrying out management positions in highly complex management structures, Balestrino – who maintains his current positions in the Parma district – as director of the company hospital unit will have the task of supervising the hygienic-sanitary correctness of the paths. of the two company hospitals and to support the Directors of the districts of Fidenza and Valli Taro and Ceno in the organizational and management choices of their respective hospitals. The new director is also entrusted with the task of perfecting and implementing the unification project between the Parma Health Authorities, in the specific field of hospital-territorial organizational innovations and in the structuring of the departments.

Who is Antonio Balestrino

Born in 1958 in Naples, Antonio Balestrino has gained many years of experience in the health sector, holding positions – to name a few – of particular importance: at the Ausl of Parma, previously as director of the hospital unit and director of the Department of primary care of the Parma district, at the Parma University Hospital, first as director of the hospital unit and then as medical director and also at the breaking latest news hospital, of which he was general manager.

Specialized in Hygiene and Preventive Medicine, he has expertise in the management of hospital and territorial services, has a long experience in the management of health processes, with specialization in monitoring and control of the appropriateness of services and the development of diagnostic-therapeutic paths .