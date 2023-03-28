Home Health Antonio Conte greets Tottenham: “Our journey together is over”
Antonio Conte greets Tottenham: "Our journey together is over"

Antonio Conte greets Tottenham: “Our journey together is over”

A farewell message to the fans who supported him, who appreciated his intense way of experiencing matches, and a series of photos from his experience in London, on the bank Tottenham. Antonio Conte, a few hours after the official announcement of the consensual termination of the contract with the English club, shared a post on Instagram to greet those who have accompanied him in these last 17 months of his career. “Football is passion. I want to sincerely thank everyone at Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of experiencing football as a coach,” Conte wrote. 53 years old, «a special thought to the fans who have always shown me support and appreciation, I will never forget hearing you sing my name. Our journey together is over, I wish you all the best for the future”.«»

