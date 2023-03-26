Antonio Conte is no longer the coach of the Tottenham. It was in the air but now it’s official. the announcement published on the English club’s website. “We can announce that manager Antonio Conte has left the club by mutual consent. We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the club. We thank him for his contribution and We wish you well for the future.” He reads in an official note, which states that “Cristian Stellini will take over the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason come Assistant Head Coach”.

Conte and Tottenham separated at home: farewell airs already during the week by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera

March 21, 2023

Levy: ‘Tottenham must go to the Champions League’

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levycomments: “We have 10 matches left Premier League and we have to fight for a place in Champions League. We must all unite. Everyone must work hard to ensure the best possible result for our club and our fantastic and loyal supporters.”

Conte, goodbye to Tottenham after the outburst on TV

Tottenham at present would be in the Champions League. The Spurs are in fact fourth with two points ahead of fifth-placed Newcastle, who however have two games left. Conte had arrived in November 2021 in place of Espirito Santo and in his first season he had managed, with a remarkable comeback, to bring Tottenham to fourth place. This season, however, Spurs have not managed to make the leap in quality that was expected and for several days already, especially after Conte’s outburst in the press conference following the 3-3 draw with Southampton, the English media had started talk about early divorce.