Anuptaphobia: What is Bridget Jones Syndrome?

There are many Italian singles who suffer from Bridget Jones syndrome. In our country, single-family units now outnumber families. Singles are 33.2% of the population, against couples who stop at 31.2%. THE data are the official ones of Istat.

Il 35th Eurispes Italy Report argues that just over a third of singles, 37.1%, choose to be single, while the other two-thirds suffer from this condition. Those who find themselves in this situation are often left alone precisely because they are constantly looking for a partner and life partner.

What is anuptaphobia?

Technically the fear of being alone is called anuptaphobia. The consequences can also be serious due to the obsessive behavior of finding the other half of the apple at all costs.

The problem with this psychosis is the manifestation of symptoms, which are common to several other problems. It is often diagnosed as anxiety or love addiction. The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders puts it in the category of specific phobias.

What are the physical symptoms of Bridget Jones syndrome?

The fear of being alone can lead to behaviors to avoid solitude. Anuptaphobic people can experience states of anxiety that are difficult to control or real panic attacks. There are also actual physical symptoms, such as:

gastrointestinal discomfort, dizziness, rapid heartbeat, flushing, trembling, excessive sweating, hot flushes, chills, headache, shortness of breath or choking sensation, nausea, dry mouth, hyperventilation, hypertensive crisis.

What are the causes?

Contemporary society puts pressure on each of us to form a family and have a partner. This desire can push us to embark on toxic relationships and multiple in the hope of finding the right person. If left or left the anuptaphobic can have extremely dangerous reactions.

What are the alarm bells?

The first sign is that of always be in an emotional relationship. In short, serial boyfriends. As soon as he leaves, the anuptaphobic immediately looks for another story. He doesn’t want to process the trauma of separation and implements a replacement of person. This way he doesn’t think about his mistakes, but focuses on the new relationship. Often one settles for the first partner one finds. We live with envy the frequentation of successful couples, so much so that we avoid friends and relatives who experience this situation. They also put themselves into action even reckless sexual behavior which can increase the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

How is Bridget Jones Syndrome diagnosed?

To be able to talk about anuptaphobia the symptoms of the phobia must have lasted for at least six months. Even the feeling of fear must be disproportionate to the real situation. The symptoms must be so important as to clearly affect one’s social life.

The diagnosis is made by the psychologist or psychiatrist through a visit.

What are the therapies?

Therapy is mainly psychoanalytic.

The most used approach is that cognitive-behavioral. The specialist will push the patient to remain anchored in the present, in order to analyze the current situation. By acting on thought, one also acts on behavior. You can use techniques such as muscle relaxation, mindfulness or desensitization. Provides patients with tools to manage the situation. The specialist can also choose the psychoeducational method, to make you think about how to have a healthy relationship. We work on the negative thoughts that come back in every relationship. Often those who suffer from this syndrome have no self-esteem and do not think they deserve to be loved. The psychoanalyst will ask the patient to put into practice the new information gathered and the suggestions learned during the psychoanalysis sessions in his life. Basically a call to action, a call to act in order to be able to confront one’s fears and overcome them.

