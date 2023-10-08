Anxiety and depression are increasingly affecting young people – breaking latest news

by Chiara Bidoli

Mental illnesses are about to overtake cardiovascular ones in Italy and around the world.

Young people are especially affected: the widespread isolation of the pandemic period has produced (and continues to produce) as well as insecurity and self-esteem problems, immobility and difficulty imagining a future.

Mental disorders are on the rise. The WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that, after the pandemic, they affect 1 in 8 people in the world and that in high-income countries (EU and USA) around half of those who suffer from them do not have a diagnosis or are not treated , a percentage that rises to 80/90% in low- and middle-income countries. In particular, depression and anxiety grew by 28% and 26% respectively compared to the pre-Covid period, demonstrating that, while it is still debated whether to consider the pandemic period among the direct causes of the increase in psychological problems worldwide, it was certainly an accelerator.

«The transformation towards digital, a consequence of the post-pandemic, has caused not only a significant reduction in movement, understood both as quantity of physical activity practiced and as space occupied in the environment, but also a greater emotional “immobilization”. The virtual connection, in fact, has “emptied” the emotions and this has, in turn, facilitated the development of a thought with more pessimistic connotations, influencing the difficulty in developing a long, constructive, future-oriented thought”, explains Claudio Mencacci , president emeritus of Neurosciences – Fatebenefratelli of Milan and co-president of the Italian Society of Neuro-Psycho-Pharmacology (Sinpf). From the different forms of depressionin too many cases trivialized and downgraded to forms of sadness or weakness, anyone can suffer, regardless of sex, age, social class, but what has emerged from the latest studies is that the area of ​​early and second adolescence, the elderly and the female gender have suffered more from social isolation, the reduction of relational exchanges and the possibility of cultivating interests”.

Mental Health Day: scheduled appointments

Among the primary working objectives of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (SIP), which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, are the new generations, in particular adolescents. «Psychiatry must renew itself to respond to new needs. Among the priorities it is necessary to intercept the onset of diseases earlier, focusing above all on young people, and to work not only on treatment but also on prevention, starting from the diffusion of healthy lifestyles. We must also reorganize local assistance, focusing on the individualisation of care which must become personalized. And then we need to fight the stigma, which means making mental illness recognized as an illness and giving everyone the opportunity to be treated”, explains Emi Bondi, president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry (Sip).

Two events scheduled:

– On 9 October in the ISMA Hall of the Senate (from 11am to 1pm, Piazza Capranica 72) there will be a meeting dedicated to the press to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Italian Society of Psychiatry between past and present

– World Mental Health Day promoted by the World Federation for Mental Health WFMH will be celebrated on 10 October.

This year’s theme is: “Mental health is a universal right”.

For the occasion, in addition to many local initiatives, institutional monuments throughout Italy will be colored green to raise public awareness of the importance of fighting the stigma on mental illnesses that painfully blames those who suffer from them.

A social challenge

Depression reduces life expectancy on average by 10 to 14 years as it significantly increases the onset of the four “big killers” (cardiovascular diseases, lung diseases, diabetes and tumors), their relapses and also greater hospitalizations and for this reason « represents a health crisis that requires responses at multiple levels, making joint actions necessary to transform approaches to the treatment and prevention of mental illness at a global level – continues Mencacci -. The latest research shows that depression could also play a role in promoting cognitive decline in old age. If confirmed, it could open up new approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer’s or other neurodegenerative and mental pathologies related to ageing.”

Dangers in the bedroom

In Italy there are at least 700 thousand teenagers addicted to the web, social media and video games who risk losing the sense of reality and replacing the real with the virtual unreal, according to a study conducted by the Irccs Stella Maris of Pisa and the ASL of Bologna and promoted by the Anti-Drug Policies Department of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and by the National Center for Addiction and Doping of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità. «For males, the greatest risk is addiction to video games, whereas females “live” on social media, in particular TikTok, Instagram and Twitch, but the result does not change: these are habits that increase emotional isolation and a break with social world with consequences on their mental health“, explains Emi Bondi. Kids today are scared, disoriented and find the web, social media and video games a means of alleviating suffering and uncertainty, ending up becoming addicted to them. The progressive reduction of socialization, the decrease in emotional relationships and experiences typical of the growth path are all continually increasing phenomena, as is the pressure for school and sports performance. Conditions that lead them to be easy victims of anxiety and depression.” For this reason, it is necessary to monitor children and young people closed for hours in their “bedroom” which, with the advent of digital technology, can no longer be considered a safe place. «The digital world generates addictions not different from those of drugs: the same brain areas and the same neurotransmitters, dopamine and serotonin, are involved. Among the most common symptoms are forms of stress and withdrawal associated with the use and non-use of devices, the habit of lying about use, loss of control and other interests. It is often associated with obsessive-compulsive disorders, those of the autism spectrum or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. In countries where the phenomenon of Internet Gaming Disorder is particularly widespread, recommendations have been drawn up for the appropriate use of the internet and school prevention programs have been implemented. In Asia, for example, where the phenomenon is particularly worrying, measures have been envisaged such as a “curfew” for video games from 10pm to 8am, or specialized counseling centers to learn to live without the internet”, concludes Bondi.

Anger and vulnerability

There is a widespread increase in antisocial and aggressive behavior in which children are increasingly the protagonists. «Our society is experiencing a moment of crisis and transition in which there is a loss of certainty and security and a reversal of values. It is as if now only individual ones matter to the detriment of community ones and this is fueled above all by social media and the internet where individualism and narcissism triumph – explains the president of the Italian Society of Psychiatry -. In crisis it is above all “real” relationships in favor of “virtual” ones that isolate and make us more vulnerable and fearful. Loneliness and the lack of points of reference and connections are also associated with a narcissistic search for virtual fame, at any cost, which is an attempt to break down loneliness but in a profoundly wrong way. Social relationships, the basis of society, the feeling of being part of a community are missing. Phrases like “my freedom ends where yours begins” seem to belong to a world that no longer exists.”

Digital has its advantages

According to a review published in Frontiers in Public Health in 2022, containing the results of 30 publications that analyze the link between mental health and the attitude to using digital tools, there is an association between time spent on social media (or online ) and the risk of psychological symptoms. «Above a certain threshold of digital exposure is associated with an increased risk of mental pathologies – explains Giancarlo Cerveri, director of the Mental Health and Addiction Department Asst of Lodi –. However, it should be noted that not all the digital world presents the same dangers. One-to-one communications, discussion with peers about one’s emotional states in online friendship contexts, as well as fun and positive experiences of group meetings (albeit virtual) help to mitigate feelings of loneliness and stress. It is therefore essential to promote online activities that are protective and pay greater attention to the use of tools that cause digital dependence.” How to understand which digital activities should be promoted and which ones can be harmful? «First of all, we need to put time limits on the use of digital, offering children the opportunity to do something else, possibly choosing a sport or activity that they are passionate about. Digital tools are useful if they favor and strengthen “real” relationships, characterized by the mutual exchange and sharing of one’s emotional experiences. However, the use of various devices with ever greater intensity, in a dispersed relationship, with unidentifiable users and outside in a realistic relational dimension, places adolescents at a greater risk of excessive social comparison which can generate the fear of remaining cut off from circuits deemed qualifying for their success. Then pay attention to social isolation and confinement which increase the risk of exposure to negative content on the web or the dark web”, concludes Cerveri.

The consumption of alcohol, drugs and medications is increasing

The discomfort and vulnerability of young people, fueled by exasperated narcissism (which causes depression) and technological acceleration (which produces anxiety), are also enhanced by the use of substances such as drugs, alcohol and anxiolytics taken without a medical prescription. «In our society, a playful dimension has developed in the use of drugs, or other potentially harmful substances, considered acceptable and generally without consequences on an organic and mental level – explains Massimo Clerici, full professor of Psychiatry, University of Milan Bicocca -. The now generalized acceptance that there are substances “that do no harm” and that can be used safely especially if they derive from the “natural market” has paved the way for a constant lowering of the risk perception threshold and implies a dangerous condescension towards idea not only of the “high” but of the possibility of modifying the “real self” in the dimension of a pursuit of the “ideal self” which social media have now dramatically amplified. One of the most relevant aspects of this behavioral risk derives from the genesis of impulsivity and non-control of impulses of which substances are mediators and activators by acting on the areas of the brain that regulate these aspects both, more generally, on a cognitive level with a misperception of the negative consequences of the effects of behavior”.

