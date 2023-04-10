If psychotherapy and drugs are considered the first line in the treatment of mood disorders, for some years the scientific community has also been successfully experimenting with the use of supplements and nutraceuticals for milder forms of anxiety and depression. But which are the supplements that really work and in which cases can they be used without risk? We asked Bernardo Maria dell’Ossofull professor of Psychiatry at the University of Milan and director of the Mental Health Department of the ASST Fatebenefratelli-Sacco of Milan, considered one of the leading European experts on the subject.

When can a supplement/nutraceutical be recommended for those suffering from anxiety or depression?“Supplements and nutraceuticals can be suggested to those who suffer from disorders such as anxiety or depression under certain circumstances. For example, when there is a lack of nutrients due to restrictive diets or food intolerances, or when there are metabolic alterations or a lifestyle that requires a higher nutritional intake (e.g. for athletes).In addition, the supplements can be used in the presence of stressful factors such as sleep disturbances or weight reduction.Also in case of suspicion of a deficiency related to genetic causes or environmental, supplements may be a sensible choice.”

What mood disorders can be treated with supplements in addition to traditional medications?“In general, doctors may suggest the use of supplements such as nutraceuticals and herbal medicines in addition to pharmacological treatments or psychotherapies to treat mood and anxiety disorders. However, supplements are usually used alone in contexts of minor severity or in adjustment disorders, in which a clear stressful event is recognized as the basis of the symptoms and in the absence of other risk factors, such as family history, previous traumas or the concomitance of other pathologies”. See also Copies or creations? This is why the Hermès-MetaBirkins case is relevant for NFTs

Does lavender have a calming effect on anxiety? What other nutraceuticals are recognized by science to have similar effects?“A review of international guidelines was published a few months ago that evaluates the use of supplements to treat anxiety disorders. In particular, the most effective compounds are plant extracts such as galphimia, withania, matricaria e lavender, used alone or in combination with other drugs to improve the availability of serotonin in the central nervous system. Other studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of stress, crisis (an extract of passion flower) e baicaleina (an extract of the skullcap)”.

There are effective supplements to treat less severe forms of depression?“If you suffer from mild or moderate depression, according to the guidelines, the most effective and tolerable supplements are the omega 3 fatty acids, St. John’s wort, probiotics, same, methylfolate, vitamin D, zinc and extracts of saffron, turmeric and lavender. In case of asthenia and muscle tension, it may be useful to take magnesium-based supplements”.

Is taking B vitamins, such as B12, helpful for mood support?“Taking B vitamins, such as B12, for mood support may only be helpful if there is a specific mood deficiency. This is more common in people following a vegan diet, as B12 it is mostly found in animal products. However, there are no specific recommendations to that effect from the guidelines.”

Do psychobiotics, or probiotics that affect mood, really work as some recent studies claim?“So it seems. In recent years, research has demonstrated the important role of the gut-brain axis and the gut microbiota in regulating the immune system and modulating the response to stress, as well as regulating mood and anxiety responses Probiotics are supplements based on live microorganisms, such as bifidobacterium and lactobacillus, which can modify the composition of the intestinal microbiota and have metabolic, anti-inflammatory and regulatory effects on the neurotransmitters involved in the individual’s mental well-being. , probiotics are referred to as psychobiotics.” See also If we have a cheesy navel it is not just a question of poor hygiene, but if we feel pain we would do well not to underestimate this discomfort.

“Research has shown that probiotics can normalize alterations in gut microbiota composition, often present in patients with mood and anxiety disorders. Recent studies have reported encouraging results in probiotic supplementation, particularly in patients with depressive disorders mild to moderate.However, there may be differences in efficacy depending on the specific strains and concentrations used.Current guidelines recommend the use of probiotics only as adjunctive therapyand not as the only therapy for mood and anxiety disorders”.