Anxiety and depression: they can also be favored by an excessive use of this food at the table

Were you aware that some foods can increase the risk of developing anxiety and depression? Find out which one.

Anxiety and depression are two very common mental disorders, which often go hand in hand. Anxiety is a negative emotion characterized by feelings of worry, tension, fear and uncertainty, which can become pathological and manifest itself in a constant and disproportionate way, seriously affecting the quality of life. Depression is a persistent state of mind, with loss of interest in daily activitiesoften accompanied by a feeling of emptiness and discouragement.

Anxiety and depression, therefore, are two psychological disorders that affect many people and which, above all, are known to almost all. What few people know is that some risk factors they are linked not only to genetics or circumstances, but also to nutrition and, in particular, to some rather specific foods.

The link between anxiety and depression: which food would increase it

Both disorders can be caused or aggravated by several factors: stress, traumatic events, hormonal changes, chemical imbalances in the brain and harmful lifestyles. Among these, nutrition seems to play a role, in particular excessive consumption of fried foods. Let’s find out more together.

A study conducted by the University of Zhejiang in China attempted to explain the biological mechanism linking the consumption of fried foods to the onset of mental disorders. Despite the lack of a concrete result, it has been hypothesized that acrylamide – a substance contained in fried foods – is capable of cross the blood-brain barrier and reach the brain, where it could interfere with the production and release of neurotransmitters such as the serotonin and the dopaminewhich play a key role in regulating mood and mental state.

Furthermore, it has been seen that acrylamide can cause damage to nerve cells, reducing their number and density in the hippocampus, a brain region critical for emotion regulation. Finally, this substance seems to be able to stimulate chronic low-grade inflammationassociated with an increased risk of developing major depressive disorder and anxiety disorders.

Just one was observed dose-response relationship: the higher the levels of acrylamide introduced with the diet, the greater the probability of suffering from these mental disorders. While further studies are needed to establish the causal link with certainty, fried foods appear to be a dietary factor to be reduced in the treatment and prevention of anxiety and depression. In favor of a more balanced and healthy diet.