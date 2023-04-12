Anxiety and depression are two of the most common evils today. Yet the remedy would exist and has always been before our eyes.

Depression and anxiety are different conditions, but they often develop together and also have similar treatments. Anxiety can manifest itself as a symptom of depression itself. Feeling down is normal from time to time. Feeling anxious is also a normal response to stressful situations and we all experience this emotional state throughout our lives. But a continuing state of depression and anxiety can be a sign of a mental health disorder.

Many people are diagnosed with both anxiety disorders and clinical depression each year. Often those afflicted seek the help of a psychologist, a psychiatrist or some experienced professional in the field. What few people know – and which has recently been brought to light by a study – is that there is another very effective and much cheaper solution.

Anxiety and depression: the remedy we’ve always had under our noses

According to a review of 1,000 studies conducted by Allied Health & Human Performance at the University of South Australia, the most powerful weapon against depression and anxiety is sport. Cycling, swimming, going to the gym are therefore not easy ways to keep fit and meet friends. These are also very useful activities for our mental health.

Sport calms the mind, strengthens muscles and improves general well-being. Following exercise routines will make you happier and more relaxed, making it easier for you to fight negative emotions. But how is this possible? Exercise causes your body to release endorphins, chemicals in the brain that relieve pain and stress. Sport also helps reduce levels of stress hormones, cortisol and adrenaline.

Studies have shown that about half an hour of exercise every day can make people feel calmer. This calm also continues several hours after exercise. Playing a sport, team or individual, forces you to put your worries aside and focus on the task at hand. This helps clear your mind and calm you down (and improves the quality of your sleep, too).

It should be noted, however, that playing group sports has a greater impact on mental health than individual sports. Australian researchers found that women who played tennis and netball with friends had better mental health than those who worked out alone, for example at the gym.