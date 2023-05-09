Anxiety and insomnia may increase stroke risk

news-txt”>

Disorders such as anxiety, depression and insomnia could increase the risk of stroke and heart attack. According to a study published in the European Journal Of Preventive Cardiology, the author is Eue-Keun Choi of the Seoul National University College of Medicine, Republic of Korea.

The study used the National Health Insurance Service database of Korea, which covers the entire population of the country. We included 6,557,727 individuals aged 20 to 39 who had physician visits between 2009 and 2012 and who had no history of heart attack or stroke. The median age was 31 years. Approximately 856,927 (13.1%) participants had at least one disorder. Of these, almost half (47.9%) suffered from anxiety, more than one in five (21.2%) from depression and one in five (20%) from insomnia. Participants were followed up through December 2018, with 16,133 heart attacks and 10,509 strokes occurring during a 7.6-year follow-up.

It found that participants with one of the identified disorders had a 58% higher likelihood of heart attack and a 42% higher risk of stroke than those without the disorders. The risk of heart attack was high for all disorders studied, with the magnitude ranging from 1.49 to 3.13 times.

Compared with participants without disorders, the risk of heart attack was 3.13 times higher in those with PTSD, 2.61 times higher for schizophrenia, 2.47 times higher for substance use disorder, 2 .40 times higher for substance use disorder, 2.29 times higher for personality disorder, 1.97 times higher for eating disorders, 1.73 times higher for insomnia, 1.72 times higher for depression, 1.53 times higher for anxiety. The risk of stroke was more than three times higher for personality disorder, 2.95 for schizophrenia, 2.64 for bipolar disorder, 2.44 for substance use disorder, 1.60 for depression, 1.45 times greater for insomnia. The study suggests treating psychological problems to defend physical health as well.