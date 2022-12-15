at Tatiana Lai

14 DIC –

Dear Director,

work stress is a growing problem among workers and healthcare companies cannot underestimate it. One of the measures to counter this phenomenon is to preserve the so-called organizational well-being. Studies and research on organizations have shown that the most efficient structures are those with satisfied employees and a serene and participatory “internal climate”. This is why gender inequality and the well-being of health workers is a topic that plays a central role in the contemporary debate.

Healthcare is one of the leading global sectors made up of women. While women make up around 67% of the global healthcare workforce, they earn around 20% less than their male counterparts. Italy is one of the countries where the men/women pay gap widens for the top positions in the hierarchy; in fact, in the most important job positions the gap reaches 63-69%. Healthcare professionals who interface with diabetic patients must be able to express their full potential in a healthy work environment not characterized by gender inequalities, which ultimately affects well-being and personal motivation in their main task. The relationship between patients and healthcare professionals can be influenced by the emotional approach to work taken by the operators. Understanding and addressing (even talking about) the issue of gender equality and occupational well-being within the health sector allows us to break the vicious circle of inequality and discrimination that undermines the well-being of health workers and compromises occupational well-being.

To understand how gender inequality and well-being at work affect the patient-healthcare professional relationship, a pilot study entitled “Gender inequality and health care workers’ well-being in diabetes” was conducted and published in Diabetology which explores gender inequality and well-being of operators in the diabetes field, thanks to the contribution of 176 healthcare operators from 34 different Italian provinces who work in contact with diabetic patients. The study aims to investigate how the relationship with patients and their work is addressed, exploring three aspects: how they perceive the phenomenon of gender inequality and how this affects their daily activities; their state of well-being; their emotional approach to work (focusing on direct contact with the patient).

The study made it possible to underline that there is no clear position on the presence of gender inequality in the workplace, although some related aspects were particularly felt by the interviewees (such as, for example, the majority of prestigious positions held by men or the issue of wage inequality). The data shows that respondents who perceived the presence of gender inequality in their company often felt fatigued from their work during the week and experienced anxiety and worry. In general, some respondents’ state of anxiety and lack of motivation was attributed in part to the presence of gender inequality.

However, the relationship with the patient seemed to be effective in most cases and a source of satisfaction for most of the interviewees. Operators feel satisfied in working in contact with people and in being part of their treatment path. There are many reasons why staff may experience discomfort in the workplace, including gender inequality, personal hardships, the physical facilities in which they work, etc. Likewise, the possible solutions and models through which organizations can promote all the factors that, directly or indirectly, influence the well-being and motivation of health professionals and remove and decrease those that negatively influence, are multiple. Promoting the well-being of healthcare professionals in general, but above all of those who work with chronic diseases such as diabetes, improves the patient-healthcare professional relationship and allows the latter to express their full potential by placing the patient at the center of care and allowing them to better cope with their illness.

Tatiana Lai

Nurse, diabetes clinic of the San Marcellino Hospital in Muravera (SU)

December 14, 2022

© breaking latest news



Other articles in Letters to the editor

