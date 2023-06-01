Anxiety for 6 out of 10 teenagers. And one in two has already had a panic attack

12
Anxious teenagers, it happens to 6 out of 10 boys. While one out of two has already faced a panic attack. Even the very young, even more after the pandemic, are less and less used to dealing with the social context that surrounds them. They isolate themselves out of fear of the world. More than half feel uncomfortable attending collective situations, such as at school.
