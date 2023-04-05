“It’s stable, it’s a rock. Silvio will make it this time too”. Paolo Berlusconi, leaving the San Raffaele, flaunts optimism, at the end of a very long day marked by anxiety and great concern for the life of Silvio Berlusconi. The news of his hospitalization in intensive care arrives shortly after noon and it is immediately clear that this time it is not a question of simple routine checks. In the evening you will know that he is stationary even if the situation is serious: he continues to have low oxygen in his blood but he is not intubated. The former prime minister is vigilant, it will be important – it is explained in circles close to the Cav – follow the evolution of the situation during the night.

The lack of oxygen has put stress on the cardiovascular and respiratory systems which are at risk of infections, including pneumonia which could complicate the general picture. But it remains a stable situation that it does not put the former premier in danger of life in these hours. The president of Forza Italia, who will turn 87 next September, arrives at the San Raffaele, accompanied only by Marta Fascina, in “breathlessness”. For this reason he is immediately transferred to the intensive care unit for “cardiovascular problems”. Yet another hospitalization after he was discharged on March 30 from the same hospital. No official medical bulletins, there won’t be any all day. But from the blue party we learn that he is “vigilant”.

Berlusconi in intensive care, his brother Paolo: ‘He’s a rock’ See also Apple and the health project: ambitions slowed down by internal problems? The company denies

“He’s stable, he’s a rock. His mood? Ours is good,” Paolo Berlusconi told reporters as he left the San Raffaele. “He’ll make it this time too”.

ANSA agency Prostate surgery, pacemaker and “hellish disease” (ANSA)

Shortly after, in this continuous ups and downs between reassuring news and much less so, the children and brother Paolo arrived at the Milanese facility. A detail that for a few minutes, in Roman palaces, inevitably makes one think of the worst. Rumors are circulating that it is very serious. From Brussels, the national blue coordinator, Antonio Tajani, two hours after hospitalization, offers some minimal reason for optimism: “He speaks and was hospitalized because the previous problem had not been resolved”, he declared after the Foreign Ministerial to NATO. However, as time passes, the apprehension grows by the hour: the high offices of the State, together with all the parties, except for the Greens, the Italian Left and the Five Star Movement, wish the ex premier: “On behalf of the Senate and on my own – he says Ignazio La Russa – I send sincere and warm wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator and friend Silvio Berlusconi. We’ll be waiting for you in the Chamber”. “I would like to address Berlusconi – said the Speaker of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana – my warmest wishes for a speedy recovery”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, on his way to L’Aquila, he tweeted: “A sincere and affectionate wish for a speedy recovery. Forza Silvio”.

The same incitement comes from the leader of the League, Matthew Salvini: “Come on Silvio, Italy is waiting for you!”. “Good luck,” he tweeted Matthew Renzi. Wave of affection also from the Senate: “Best wishes for a speedy recovery to Senator Silvio Berlusconi”, says the group leader dem, Francesco Boccia. The current president echoes him, Maurice Gasparri“the presidency joins in his wishes for best wishes to one of our colleagues, as well as a political leader”. In the afternoon, still in the hall of Palazzo Madama, the applause of all the groups starts during the second call to the Superbonus decree when his name is brought up for the vote. In the meantime, the news went around the world and was picked up by the main international media. “He is hospitalized in intensive care with respiratory problems,” he writes Fox news. Similar headlines can also be found on the online pages of other foreign newspapers, from the Washington Post to the Guardian, from Spiegel to France24, from El Pais to Faz, from Le Figarò to Irish TV Rte and the Australian site News.Com.au.

“I would like to send Silvio Berlusconi my heartiest wishes for a speedy recovery”: thus the president of the Chamber, Lorenzo Fontana. “I sincerely wish President Silvio Berlusconi for a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him soon to continue working together for our country”, wrote the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy on Twitter, Adolfo Urso. “We wish President Berlusconi a speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing him in the Chamber soon for new challenges and new goals”, the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the Pnrr wrote on Twitter. Raffaele Fitto.

“Come on Silvio!”, are the words of the minister on Twitter Daniela Santanche. The message is accompanied by a photo in which the minister and Berlusconi are together.