Anxiety, found a way to diagnose it through a blood test (thus to prevent depression and panic attacks)

Recent research has identified a new and innovative method for detecting anxiety disorders, which could be diagnosed simply through a blood test

A key to understanding our mental health may be flowing in our blood. For some people theanxiety it can be chronic and debilitating, but new research has outlined a way to diagnose anxiety through a blood test, in order to help guide people towards more effective therapies.

According to the researchers of theIndiana School of Medicine Anxiety disorders are currently underdiagnosed, which can negatively affect the lives of those who live there.

Current methods to diagnose the condition mainly include assessing thoughts, feelings, actions and behaviors, but according to the study authors, this is insufficient and can lead people to live with anxiety for years before receiving a cure. effective diagnosis and treatment.

In a statement toIndiana School of Medicine, the team noted that people with undiagnosed anxiety may also mistake the symptoms of a panic attack for those of a heart attack. Additionally, some medications commonly used to treat anxiety can be addictive and have worrying side effects.

I study

Researchers have already developed blood tests to diagnose and identify treatments for depressionbipolar disorder, the post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the pain.

Study participants had a blood test every three to six months. The researchers then examined their blood, identifying anxiety status and the risk of experiencing higher anxiety levels in the future.

Taken together, this work is a major step toward a better understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of anxiety disorders. We hope that our biomarkers can be useful in preventive approaches, before the full-blown disorder manifests itself.

If you suffer from anxiety, here are 4 tips to help you manage it:

be aware of your thinking. Anxiety can cause your thoughts to race. Grounding yourself in the present moment and engaging in a specific activity can help your brain calm down see, smell, hear, touch and taste. Interacting with your five senses can help you regulate your emotions when you’re feeling stressed watch nature or listen to an audio book to calm anxious feelings admit that you are not in control of everything. Letting go of what you can’t control is often much easier said than done, but it’s also effective in calming an endless train of thought. Some things are simply out of our control and worrying about them can drain energy.

Source: Indiana University

