An analysis of data from researchers of the Cancer Epidemiology Unit di Oxford Population Health showed that the use of progestogen-only hormonal contraceptives is associated with a 20-30% increased risk of breast cancer. The results have been published on PLOS Medicine.

Epidemiological results have shown that:

– There was a significantly increased risk of breast cancer associated with the use of hormonal contraceptives, regardless of whether the last contraceptive prescribed was a combined oral preparation (oestrogen plus progestogen) (23%), an oral preparation progestogen-only basis (23%). 26%), an injected progestogen (25%) or a progestogen-releasing intrauterine device (32%);

– The increased risk of breast cancer associated with oral contraceptive use decreased after use was stopped. The greatest risks were: last prescription in the last year (33%); last prescription one to four years ago (17%); last prescription five or more years ago (15%);

– When the findings for progestogen-only contraceptives were combined with previously published studies, there was an increased risk of breast cancer in current and recent users of all four types of progestogen-only contraceptives: oral (29%), injected (18%), implanted devices (28%), and intrauterine (21%);

The researchers estimated that the excess absolute risk of developing breast cancer over a 15-year period in women with five years of oral contraceptive use ranged from eight in 100,000 women for 16 to 20 year use, to 265 per 100,000 for use since the age of 35. at 39.

Read the full text of the article:

Combined and progestagen-only hormonal contraceptives and breast cancer risk: A UK nested case–control study and meta-analysis

Danielle Fitzpatrick, Kirstin Pirie, Gillian Reeves, Jane Green, Valerie Beral.

PLOS Medicine Published: March 21, 2023

Source: Cancer Epidemiology Unit di Oxford Population Health