Home Health Any type of hormonal contraceptive can increase your risk of breast cancer. « Medicine in the Library
Health

Any type of hormonal contraceptive can increase your risk of breast cancer. « Medicine in the Library

by admin
Any type of hormonal contraceptive can increase your risk of breast cancer. « Medicine in the Library

Any type of hormonal contraceptive can increase your risk of breast cancer.

Posted by giorgiobertin on March 26, 2023

An analysis of data from researchers of the Cancer Epidemiology Unit di Oxford Population Health showed that the use of progestogen-only hormonal contraceptives is associated with a 20-30% increased risk of breast cancer. The results have been published on PLOS Medicine.

Epidemiological results have shown that:
– There was a significantly increased risk of breast cancer associated with the use of hormonal contraceptives, regardless of whether the last contraceptive prescribed was a combined oral preparation (oestrogen plus progestogen) (23%), an oral preparation progestogen-only basis (23%). 26%), an injected progestogen (25%) or a progestogen-releasing intrauterine device (32%);
– The increased risk of breast cancer associated with oral contraceptive use decreased after use was stopped. The greatest risks were: last prescription in the last year (33%); last prescription one to four years ago (17%); last prescription five or more years ago (15%);
– When the findings for progestogen-only contraceptives were combined with previously published studies, there was an increased risk of breast cancer in current and recent users of all four types of progestogen-only contraceptives: oral (29%), injected (18%), implanted devices (28%), and intrauterine (21%);
The researchers estimated that the excess absolute risk of developing breast cancer over a 15-year period in women with five years of oral contraceptive use ranged from eight in 100,000 women for 16 to 20 year use, to 265 per 100,000 for use since the age of 35. at 39.

Read the full text of the article:
Combined and progestagen-only hormonal contraceptives and breast cancer risk: A UK nested case–control study and meta-analysis
Danielle Fitzpatrick, Kirstin Pirie, Gillian Reeves, Jane Green, Valerie Beral.
PLOS Medicine Published: March 21, 2023

See also  Covid, universal vaccine for all variants: BioNTech test in autumn

Source: Cancer Epidemiology Unit di Oxford Population Health

This entry was posted on marzo 26, 2023 a 6:49 am and is filed under News-search. Tagged with: epidemiology, pharmacology, gynecology, oncology, public health, statistica. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

You can leave a responseor trackback from your own site.

You may also like

Microsoft confirms the arrival of a new Xbox...

Arcturus: Expert expects peak of new corona wave...

a woman died, her husband and two children...

what to avoid for a couple’s menu

Cleaning fabric shoes – This is how various...

a woman dies, her husband and two children...

Corona-News: New Corona subline “Arcturus” also detected in...

Breast cancer can also affect men / Approximately...

Irma Testa Neapolitan and Juventus player: «In Naples...

Daily balance – a lot has been achieved...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy